Maxol Hilden has re-opened following an investment of £1.6 million to expand and upgrade the convenience store and forecourt on the Belfast Road in Lisburn.

Customers can now enjoy ‘Bags More’ quality, choice, value, and convenience in the newly modernised and expanded store. It features the latest Spar design and offers an improved selection of chilled, frozen, and fresh local produce, making it perfect for a quick top-up shop.

For customers who want to grab & go, the store now features a new Delish on the Go, with a range of freshly cooked food and a large range of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps throughout the day as well as a Barista Bar, Northern Ireland’s largest coffee brand, for delicious coffee and hot drinks on the go.

Old buildings to the rear of the site have been demolished to create a spacious new area. Customer car parking has expanded from seven to twenty-two parking spaces including two accessible parking bays for ease and convenience, even at peak times. Two pump islands service customers with a full range of advanced fuels with pay at pump facilities under a brand-new canopy and there is a newly equipped car wash.

Air, water and vacuum services complete the newly upgraded forecourt facilities.

Maxol has implemented its sustainable forecourt design to reduce the service station’s carbon footprint. Measures taken include the installation of LED lights throughout; a new low energy CO2 refrigeration system with glazed doors has been installed and an energy efficient air conditioning heating/cooling system reduces energy usage.

The development is part of The Maxol Group’s 2023-2027 £145 million investment strategy for growth across the family-owned businesses network of service stations which Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group announced last year.

He explained: "I am delighted to see the work at Maxol Hilden completed. This investment is a fantastic example of Maxol delivering quality and convenience for our customers in their local community where they can now shop for everyday grocery essentials, pop-in for a quick bite to eat or grab a delicious coffee on the go and it’s all delivered within our brand new sustainably designed store.

"With generous new car parking facilities and a spacious new forecourt delivering Maxol branded fuel this is a fantastic new facility for this residential area. The site is independently operated by our licensee Aramark and I want to wish Mark Cribbin, Nicola and all of the team every success with the new opening."

Sarah Halliday, channel sales manager at Henderson Group which owns the Spar franchise in Northern Ireland, continued: “It is fantastic to see Maxol Spar Hilden complete its refurbishment to provide the latest of our Spar store designs, alongside an expanded range of locally sourced fresh and quality products that can be picked up for tonight’s tea.

“Stores like Hilden provide essential services to their local communities, while also developing their to-go services, which are in demand from those on the road throughout the day. Introducing Spar’s Delish to Go counter will provide the business with even more opportunity to serve their customers, and we wish them all the best with the all-new store that will be a huge success.”

Mark Cribbin, account director, Aramark Ireland, added: "Our newly refurbished store is fresh, bright and modern and it’s finished to the highest standard. Our offer has been specially tailored to the needs of this local community to ensure they can get bags more choice, value and convenience on their doorstep. And now that we’re officially open, our friendly team are looking forward to providing top-tier service along with the warmest welcome to everyone."

Maxol Hilden also offers customers an ATM and operates from 7am to 10pm 7 days a week.