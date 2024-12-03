Northern Ireland’s biggest network for women in the workplace, Women in Business, has announced a new partnership with Tarasis Enterprises aimed at advancing social impact initiatives.

The three-year partnership will see Women in Business and Tarasis explore sustainable solutions to foster gender equality and support women’s success across all industries.

With its 10,000-plus member network, Women in Business has pioneered female leadership opportunities across Northern Ireland and beyond, delivering more than £1m per year in support of women entrepreneurs.

Tarasis comprises five divisions spanning health and social care, housing, support services, energy, and investments. It joins existing Women in Business partners including NIE Networks, Pinsent Masons Danske Banke, Glandore, FinTrU, Virgin Media O2 Business and the Department for Business & Trade.

Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business and Mairead Mackle, CEO and founder of Tarasis Enterprises

Commenting on the new partnership, Women in Business managing director, Lorraine Acheson, said: “With its 30-year history of impacting social change, Tarasis has long supported the social and economic empowerment of women across the island of Ireland.

"This new partnership will ensure the Tarasis team can work collaboratively with the Women in Business network and rubber-stamp our collective goal to deliver sustainable solutions that impact workplace gender equality for the betterment of all. We very much look forward to working more closely with Mairead and the wider team going forward.”

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur and Women in Business board member, Mairead Mackle, Tarasis Enterprises combines a diverse portfolio of progressive businesses in health and social care, housing and renewables, that share a common vision to create sustainable, innovative solutions for the future of living, tackling prevalent social and environmental issues.

Mairead Mackle, CEO of Tarasis Enterprises, remarked on the significance of the partnership: “Partnering with Women in Business provides us with a tremendous opportunity to amplify our commitment to social impact. Together, we can work towards a future where gender equality and sustainable business practices go hand in hand. We’re proud to join forces with Women in Business to create meaningful pathways for women in the workforce, empowering them at every stage of their careers.”