Construction work on the first stage of a £30 million residential housing development in Dundonald will commence this month, Galbally-based property developer Alskea announced. Pictured is the former Dundonald Rolls Royce factory, where Alskea is to develop new residential properties

The development will see housing units built, including a mix of 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes with the full development expected to be completed in 2028

The 12-acre site on Carrowreagh Road was formerly the home of the Rolls Royce factory, which made parts for aircraft engines from 1966 to 1977 and was subsequently used by TK-ECC for the manufacture of car components, including seatbelts, until 2004. The development will see a total of 95 housing units built, including a mix of 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.

Bordering Dundonald Industrial Estate, the new development will be situated in one of Belfast’s fastest growing suburbs, with road and public transport accessibility to the city centre. The new development is situated along the high-quality “Glider” bus corridor between Dundonald and McKinstry Road.

Construction work at the site will begin later this month, with the full development expected to be completed in 2028. Alskea's managing director said: "Alskea is pleased to begin work on our latest residential development on the former Rolls Royce factory site in Dundonald.

"The site has a long history dating back to when the factory was first opened in 1966 and will now be developed into a new neighbourhood, providing much-needed housing in the local area. This new development is in a perfect location for individuals and families, with close, accessible connections to Belfast City Centre and to the North Down coast.