Wren sets date to unveil first-ever Northern Ireland showroom creating 19 new jobs
The UK’s largest kitchen and bedroom retailer is to open its first-ever Northern Ireland showroom this month.
Wren will reveals its family and dog-friendly store in Belfast, at Boucher Retail Park on Friday, October 11.
The Belfast showroom marks the business’ 113th location in the UK and 127th worldwide, representing a significant investment of over £1.4million.
This latest opening highlights Wren’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional kitchen, bedroom and home design experiences to the local community. Additionally, this launch has created 19 new jobs, with further career opportunities still available via the jobs section on the Wren website.
As with all Wren showrooms, Belfast will offer its customers luxurious design, at affordable prices thanks to a guaranteed best-price-first-time, amazing deals and an appliance price match promise. What’s more, bedroom packages start at just £499 and, finance options include up to seven years interest free credit.
Spanning 14,000 square feet across two floors, Belfast showcases almost 60 kitchen and bedroom displays, as well as inspiration for office, utility rooms and lounges. Each of the design desks are equipped with state-of-the-art VR technology, providing customers with a truly immersive experience where they can visualise their dream kitchen, bedroom or living space. Customers can also benefit from a room configurator bay, which will help simplify creating the perfect layout for any home and ensure the space available is maximised.
Colin McAlister, showroom manager, at Wren Belfast, said: “We’re proud to be launching our state-of-the-art showroom in Belfast and to be bringing our unique blend of quality and affordability to Northern Ireland for the first time.
“No matter where people are in the process of renovating their kitchen, bedroom or home project, we can support them with expert advice, as well as inspire them with design tips to help create their dream space – and at a price that works for them.”
Showroom appointments can be made via the Wren website before the opening day, and both online and phone bookings will be available from the opening day onwards.
For those who prefer to plan a renovation from the comfort of their own home, Wren offers a Mobile Design Centre, which will come to you so that measuring and planning can take place in the to-be-renovated space itself for even more convenience.
