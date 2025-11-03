Bus Éireann to receive 39 bespoke Contour coaches, marking a milestone in Wrightbus’ market return just months after the launch

Ballymena-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus has marked its return to the coach market with its first significant order in more than three decades.

Bus Éireann has ordered 39 Wrightbus Contour coaches, which will be tailored for the operator’s urban and school transport services.

The Contour coaches, launched earlier this year, are low-emission 55-seaters featuring a Cummins Euro 6 400BHP X11 engine paired with a ZF automatic gearbox. Each seat comes with an “All Age” adjustable seatbelt, enhancing both passenger safety and capacity.

The Contour name has a historic significance for Wrightbus, which last produced the model in 1987 before retiring it. The launch represents the company’s first new fleet of coaches in over 30 years

In addition to the base specifications, the coaches will also be fitted with multiple camera CCTV system and CMS mirrors. They will be GSR II compliant and will also include a fire suppression system.

The Bus Eireann vehicles will be delivered to the state-owned Irish bus and coach company in the first half of 2026.

Wrightbus chief executive officer Jean-Marc Gales said: "As the first new fleet of Wrightbus coaches on the roads for more than three decades, this is an important milestone for us. We are particularly pleased to have received the order just months after launching the coach to market.

"The Contour was launched because at Wrightbus, we recognised the gaps in the market, alongside a growing demand for coaches. The Contour is an attractive option thanks to its affordability and high quality.

"Our fast lead time also matches the need to be responsive and agile in a market that has undergone drastic changes in recent years, resulting in customers often experiencing extended delays in the vehicle procurement process."

Wrightbus will increase its coach range in the next 18 months with the addition of a zero-emission hydrogen coach, which is under development in Ballymena.