Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus is entering the coach market for the first time in more than 30 years with the launch of two new vehicles in the next 18 months.

The first vehicle to hit the market is the Contour, a low-emission 55-seater coach that was launched at a customer showcase event this week. It’s a case of back to the future for Wrightbus, which last produced a Contour coach in 1987, before retiring the vehicle.

The second vehicle, a zero-emission hydrogen coach - which is under development in Ballymena - will be added to the Wrightbus coach range within the next 18 months to help drive decarbonisation of the sector.

The low emission Contour has a lead time of just six months from order, which is considerably faster than the current one-to-two-year average wait customers have come to expect from the sector.

Featuring a Cummins Euro 6 400BHP X11 engine and a ZF automatic gearbox, the modern-day Contour has been built with comfort in mind, with up to 55 reclining seats – each with its own USB port – alongside other modern safety features.

Competitively priced and available with or without PSVAR compliance, there is also the option of the vehicle being ‘pre-prepared’, protecting the vehicle’s ‘second life’ and flexibility. The coach has a range of bespoke options for customers to choose from and is designed to maximise luggage space and functionality.

Wrightbus has entered a five-year strategic partnership alliance with specialist vehicle manufacturer King Long to bring the Contour to market. It will be supported by a full Wrightbus warranty, alongside an unparalleled service and maintenance package from AllServiceOne, the Wrightbus repair and maintenance arm.

With the largest fleet of mobile technicians throughout the UK and Northern Ireland, AllServiceOne is the ultimate one-stop-shop for fleet support and service.

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, said bringing the Contour to market was a pivotal move: “The coach market has changed over the last few years and it’s the right time for a new player to come to the market.

"We have long spoken about broadening our portfolio to offer customers an even greater range of Wrightbus vehicles. Our first entry into the coach sector after an absence of more than three decades is another significant step in our expansion plans.

“We know there are gaps in the market and the demand for coaches is growing. This partnership allows us to bring high-quality low-emission vehicles to market almost immediately. Throughout the process of readying the vehicle for our UK market, we have worked alongside our partner closely to ensure the Contour meets the exacting Wrightbus high quality standards that customers have come to expect.

"Our AllServiceOne technicians have embarked on an extensive training programme and have a full working knowledge of the coach to ensure excellent fleet support.

“At the same time as the launch of the Contour, our world-leading engineers are continuing to develop our own zero-emission hydrogen coach from our factory in Northern Ireland. We expect the hydrogen coach to be ready for launch in the next 18 months, which is a hugely exciting prospect.”

The hydrogen coach concept was first revealed in 2024 as a prototype vehicle. When launched, it will be a tri-axle hydrogen fuel cell electric coach capable of a 1,000km range, putting it on a par with traditional diesel-fuelled coaches.

Wrightbus head of coach sales, David Porter, who has three decades of experience in the coach sector, said he had already had a good response from potential customers for the Contour.