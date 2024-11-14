Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading zero-emission bus pioneer Wrightbus has announced plans for further expansion into Europe following the arrival of a landmark hydrogen bus order into Germany.

All of the 31 buses for operator Regionalverkehr Köln Gmbh (RVK) are now in situ - the first ever Wrightbus vehicles on European soil - with testing underway before the fleet goes into service across the Cologne region.

Named the fastest-growing bus manufacturer in Europe, Wrightbus has enjoyed a remarkable year. Alongside further hydrogen bus deals for Saarbahn, Vestische, Cottbus and West Verkehr, and the opening of a new European service centre in Bruhl, Wrightbus is also hiring staff to supply buses to France and Benelux.

In October, it also signed a landmark deal worth up to half-a-billion pounds to supply more than 1,000 buses to operator Go-Ahead over the next three years – 90% of which will be zero-emission.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales praised the efforts of his production team and said that Germany was ‘just the start of the company’s aspirations’.

“This was by far and away the most technical operation we have faced – these were our first buses for Europe after all - and it was important for everything to be absolutely right before we signed them off,” he explained.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales pictured with Wrightbus and RVK teams with some of the buses

“As well as the buses we are also delighted to open our European service centre in Bruhl, enabling our team of experts to service and maintain buses of all types right in the heart of Europe, and we’re hiring across the continent to get more buses into operation.”