Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bid for 119-bed Portstewart spa resort was first launched in 2016 befoer finally getting passed in August 2024 - and now the application has been referred to DfI to decide if it should be ‘called in’ or returned to the council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C&V Developments, the applicant for the Merrow Hotel & Spa project in Portstewart, have expressed their frustration with the delays by the Department for Infrastructure’s in reaching a position on the planning application for the project.

The application was submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council in 2016; and because of various delays was approved by the council's Planning Committee (for a second time) on 28th August 2024 following a unanimous vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with protocol the council then referred the application to DfI in early September to decide if it should be called in and processed by the Department or returned to the council to complete the decision-making process.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s planning committee gave the green light to approve the 119-bedroom Merrow Hotel and Spa development in Portstewart in August. The planning application includes banqueting facilities, cottages, a restaurant and a North West 200 visitor attraction. Pictured is GCI of the plans

Unfortunately, nine weeks later, DfI has not confirmed its position on the application. Nor has it provided any timescale within which its position will be reached.

Despite making ‘great progress with the application’ husband and wife duo Vivienne and Colin Gilholm, who are behind the hotel plans, believe the lack of progress ‘is extremely frustrating’, particularly given the delays the project has faced to date and is ultimately delaying investment and job-creation from a project that the local council's Planning Committee has already voted in favour of approving.

The total investment involved is over £20 million and the hotel & spa will sustain over 100 jobs. It will include 119 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people. It will also provide a permanent home for the team behind the NW200. Anticipated guest spend is £5.5 million, which will help support the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is well publicised that there is a shortage of high-quality hotel accommodation on the north coast. The Merrow hotel will not only meet that need but will also provide a boost for the hospitality sector in the area as a welcoming venue for locals as well as visitors and tourists.

Portrush-native Vivienne, who is the third generation of her family to be involved in tourism, expalined: “We have made great progress with the application and are pleased to have received the unanimous support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Planning Committee in August.

"We also fully appreciate the continued support of the many local people and businesses who are so keen to see the Merrow Hotel & Spa up and running.

“We have encountered setbacks along the way, but we still believe this is a special project that will bring so much to the Causeway area, and we’re committed to making it a reality so it can be enjoyed by locals and visitors from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, the lack of progress from the Department for Infrastructure on the application is extremely frustrating and is now delaying the investment and job creation that will come with building the hotel and spa and opening our doors to the world.

"We of course understand that due process should be followed, and we wouldn't accept anything less. But nine weeks have passed, and we have not even received an indication as to when the Department will reach a position on the application. This creates an extremely challenging environment for those of us working hard to invest in Northern Ireland."

Karen Yates, chief executive of Causeway Chamber, added: “We have long highlighted the need for more high-quality hotel accommodation in the Causeway area, therefore any unnecessary delays in the planning process for the Merrow Hotel & Spa complex must be avoided.

“Despite many frustrations and setbacks, C&V Developments have remained totally committed to investing in the north coast, and as the local Chamber we would encourage the Department for Infrastructure to reach a positive decision on the application as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When delivered, the hotel & spa will bring a substantial investment to the local area, creating jobs during the construction and operational phases, and it will create supply-chain opportunities for businesses throughout the Causeway area, including many of our members.