Ballymena business manufacturer Wrightbus has announced a key leadership transition as CEO Jean-Marc Gales is set to become deputy chairman, effective from December 1 2025.

The move, revealed today (Wednesday) by company owner Jo Bamford, marks a new phase in the company’s global expansion strategy as it continues its push for zero-emission transport solutions.

Gales, who joined Wrightbus in March 2023, has led the company through a period of rapid growth and transformation. Under his leadership, Wrightbus became the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe, earning prestigious accolades including being named the market leading zero-emission bus manufacturer in the UK and awarded the 2025 Made in the UK, UK Manufacturer of the Year and the Business Eye Magazine Sustainable Company of the Year.

From humble beginnings – just 49 employees when rescued from administration in 2019 – Wrightbus now employs over 2,300 people, with an additional 7,500 jobs supported through its UK-based supply chain.

In his new role as deputy chairman, Gales will focus on the company’s strategic global development, including operations in Germany, Malaysia, and Northern Ireland. A new CEO is expected to be announced before the leadership handover on December 1 2025.

Jean-Marc said: “I am incredibly proud of the results we have delivered at Wrightbus over the past two and a half years. In a tough market we have thrived, creating thousands of jobs, bringing new levels of product quality to the bus market and delighting passengers.

“In order to grow our presence across the globe we need strategic focus, so I am looking forward to building on this momentum.”

Mr Bamford said he was excited about the future and indebted to Mr Gales for his tireless efforts.

“Jean-Marc’s leadership has been transformational for this historic company,” he explained. “The climb out of administration in 2019 was tough, but we are now proud to be market leaders, driving quality and innovation in the bus sector and expanding into new areas.

“Jean-Marc’s relentless focus and passion for continuous improvement, supported by the whole Wrightbus team, has set the standard for our industry to follow. There is no time to stand still and we are laser focused on the next stage of our growth.”

