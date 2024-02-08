Wrightbus secures 'another significant deal' to deliver 87 zero-emission buses to London
Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus has secured a new order with Arriva to deliver 87 new buses to London.
The order consists of 11 single-deck GB Kite Electroliners and 76 StreetDeck Electroliners - the world’s most efficient battery electric double-deck bus.
The buses, which will be operated on a number of routes around the capital, are due to be delivered from July and will further strengthen Arriva’s current zero-emissions bus fleet.
It comes on the back of an order the bus operator made last year with the Northern Ireland-based firm for 34 StreetDeck Electroliners and represents one of Arriva UK Bus' largest investments in a zero-emission fleet.
The buses are being manufactured at Wrightbus’s headquarters in Ballymena, supporting hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to help level up and grow the economy.
Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, said: "This is another significant deal for Wrightbus and we are delighted to once again be partnering with Arriva in the drive to zero-emission public transport.
“Arriva, like us, is consistently on the forefront of new and exciting technology, and zero-emission travel.
“This latest deal further strengthens the reputation we have forged in the zero-emission transport sector and will help play an important part in the UK's ambitions for decarbonisation.
“We can’t wait to see even more of our buses in operation in London, which will help passengers enjoy comfortable and cleaner transport.”
Marcos Hart, managing director London at Arriva UK Bus, explained: “Ordering these new vehicles represents a fantastic milestone on our journey to making our bus network across London even greener. The zero-emission fleet from Wrightbus will help us to continue delivering the high-performing and sustainable public transport network that our customers deserve.”