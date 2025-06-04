After 17 years at the helm, Bryan Boggs retires, leaving behind a transformed business and lasting legacy in Northern Ireland’s food industry

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, one of Northern Ireland’s most celebrated food producers, is saying a heartfelt goodbye to its long-serving general manager.

Bryan Boggs has been a key figure at the Bangor-based firm since 2007, when the business was little more than a two-person operation producing 100 litres of yoghurt by hand in buckets.

Under his leadership, it has grown into a thriving enterprise, employing 30 staff and producing over 50,000 litres of yoghurt each week.

In a social media post, the team based on the historic Clandeboye Estate sent a heartfelt message wishing him a ‘well-earned retirement’.

"From selling at St George’s Market in Belfast to securing full stockist coverage across Northern Ireland – and a growing presence in GB and Southern Ireland, Bryan’s passion and determination has been evidenced in the continued growth of the business. “He reflects with pride on the journey, thankful to the late Lady Dufferin for believing in his ability to turn her yoghurt business idea into a commercial reality. Under Bryan’s leadership, the business not only grew in scale but never lost sight of what made it special: natural ingredients, unwavering quality, and the original ethos at its core. “While Bryan will miss the team and the daily buzz, he looks forward to more time with family and a slower pace. “Throughout the summer months, Bryan will remain in a consultancy capacity, supporting Ildiko, Ian and Patrick, as they form a new senior leadership structure. “Thank you, Bryan, for everything. You’ve left Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in fantastic shape and your legacy will be felt for years to come.”

