Join the NI Chamber for an unforgettable afternoon as Fiona Bruce shares exclusive career stories in a captivating on-stage chat with Claire McCollum, hosted by new NI Chamber President Kailash Chada

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce has announced that Fiona Bruce, one of the UK’s most iconic broadcasters, will be the guest speaker at its 2025 Annual Lunch.

The event, a highlight on the business calendar, will take place at the historic Titanic Belfast on Friday, June 20, under the stewardship of the new NI Chamber President, Kailash Chada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Bruce’s broadcasting career spans over three decades, during which she has become a household name and a symbol of journalistic integrity and professionalism. Best known for presenting flagship BBC programmes such as Question Time, The Antiques Roadshow, and BBC News at Ten, Fiona has built a reputation for her insightful interviewing style and authoritative presence.

NI Chamber delighted to announce that one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters, Fiona Bruce, will be the guest speaker at their 2025 Annual Lunch. Photo credit: Camera Press/Mark Harrison

At the Annual Lunch, Fiona will participate in an exclusive on-stage conversation with Claire McCollum, a well-known broadcaster herself. This special session will offer attendees a rare glimpse into Fiona’s personal and professional journey, exploring the challenges and highlights of her extraordinary career.

A spokesperson for NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to announce that one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters, Fiona Bruce, will be the guest speaker at NI Chamber’s 2025 Annual Lunch.”

The event is supported by NI Chamber’s Communications Partner BT, alongside Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Budget Energy, Flogas, GMcG, and DELL Technologies, underscoring the importance of collaboration between business and media.