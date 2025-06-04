NI Chamber 'delighted' to welcome one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters as guest speaker at 2025 annual lunch
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce has announced that Fiona Bruce, one of the UK’s most iconic broadcasters, will be the guest speaker at its 2025 Annual Lunch.
The event, a highlight on the business calendar, will take place at the historic Titanic Belfast on Friday, June 20, under the stewardship of the new NI Chamber President, Kailash Chada.
Fiona Bruce’s broadcasting career spans over three decades, during which she has become a household name and a symbol of journalistic integrity and professionalism. Best known for presenting flagship BBC programmes such as Question Time, The Antiques Roadshow, and BBC News at Ten, Fiona has built a reputation for her insightful interviewing style and authoritative presence.
At the Annual Lunch, Fiona will participate in an exclusive on-stage conversation with Claire McCollum, a well-known broadcaster herself. This special session will offer attendees a rare glimpse into Fiona’s personal and professional journey, exploring the challenges and highlights of her extraordinary career.
A spokesperson for NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to announce that one of the UK’s most respected broadcasters, Fiona Bruce, will be the guest speaker at NI Chamber’s 2025 Annual Lunch.”
The event is supported by NI Chamber’s Communications Partner BT, alongside Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Budget Energy, Flogas, GMcG, and DELL Technologies, underscoring the importance of collaboration between business and media.
With a unique blend of inspiration, insight, and industry networking, the 2025 Annual Lunch promises to be a memorable occasion for Northern Ireland’s business community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.