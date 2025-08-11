Yummy crisps from Glens of Antrim

Mary McKillop, a director of Glens of Antrim, the producers of Shindig crisps

​Cushendall-based potato crisp producer Glens of Antrim could benefit from a developing trend in Britain that loads the popular snack in flavoured toppings.

​Glens of Antrim, a family business that began as a potato processor and packer, produces a range of award-winning and hand-cooked crisps under its own brand and the innovative Shindigs, boxed packs with unique flavours such as Whiskey Smoked Bacon that’s ideal, in particular, for a coat of melting cheese and ideal for sharing.

Influenced by the remarkable success of loaded fries, younger snackers, especially in Britain, have been covering crisps with various flavours including spicy chilli.

Crisps have long been big business in the UK, continuing to lead the snacking sector due to their relatively low price and nostalgic memories from school days.

Ideal for loading: Shindigs potato crisps from Glens of Antrim in Cushendall

Most recently crisps have moved from their traditional popularity in picnics and packed lunches to dinner parties.

Glens of Antrim director Mary McNulty says: “Our award-winning Shindigs are a very versatile product that’s perfect for a range of social events.

"We’ve heard of snackers enjoying them in different ways, including as snacks for dinner parties and other functions.

“We have seen customers responding positively to our focus on innovative tastes like Whiskey Smoked Bacon and Mature Irish Cheddar and Sweet Onion.

“Shindigs Whiskey Smoked Bacon crisps combines the rich, smoky taste of bacon with the complex, smooth flavour of Irish whiskey.

"These crisps are made with premium potatoes and then seasoned with a blend of Irish bacon and subtle notes of Irish whiskey,” adds Mary, who is also a director of UK Great Taste ‘star’ Lir Irish Whiskey, another successful initiative by Glens of Antrim led by visionary managing director Michael McKillop.

The Whiskey Smoked Bacon has already been pinpointed by Speciality Food magazine, among the most influential publications in Britain for foodies, as being ideal for loading with a good Irish or French cheese.