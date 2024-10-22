92% of Northern Ireland declare volunteering as the key to happiness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading functional drinks brand BOOST has today announced its partnership with Re-engage charity, as new research explores the situation in Northern Ireland when it comes to happiness, and the positive effects of helping others and volunteering.

The partnership between BOOST and Re-engage is targeting young people for the charity’s ‘Christmas Call Companion’ service, encouraging them to commit to weekly calls with isolated older people over the festive period.

With the research showing one third (24%) of respondents in Northern Ireland admitting they were happier last year, and 38 per cent confessing they smile less now than last year, the need for pick-me-ups is clear and is particularly prevalent in BOOST’s primarily Gen Z audience, who admitted to feeling down on more days per month than the average (12.1 vs 9 average across the UK).

BOOST and Re-engage’s new research has found that giving you a feeling of happiness (76%), feeling proud (65%), feeling like you’re making a difference (59%), increased confidence (53%) and feeling part of the community (53%) are all key benefits of volunteering for people in Northern Ireland, along with meeting people from different backgrounds and cultures (47%), feeling like you’re helping the planet (47%) and boosting self esteem (35%).

And despite negative stereotypes around Gen Z and their so-called lack of work ethic, 60% of this age group in the UK are actually already volunteering, the highest of any age demographic, with many more keen to give it a go.

Anjna Mistry, Brand Leader at BOOST, which has teamed up with charity Re-engage, commented: “It’s clear from the research that people in Northern Ireland are searching for small ways to get a boost of positivity, and nothing gives you a boost like helping others and supporting great charities like Re-engage, especially at Christmas.

“Boost prides itself on helping communities, and through this partnership with Re-engage we’re looking to show just how easy and beneficial becoming a volunteer can be – for both the person receiving support and the volunteer.

“Despite negative stereotypes associated with Gen Z around their lack of desire to work, our research has shown that within the 18-29 age bracket, BOOST’s main customer demographic, nearly 60 per cent are already volunteering, with many more interested in giving it a go.

“We hope with this campaign we’re able to encourage new volunteers for Re-engage’s Christmas Call Companion service and show more young people the incredible benefits to your mental health that volunteering can offer.”

Indeed, 92 per cent of respondents in Northern Ireland think that helping others and volunteering is key to happiness, so much so that 38 per cent say they go out of their way to make other people happy. 95 per cent say they feel lifted when they do something charitable. Sixteen per cent regularly volunteer, undertaking an average of 12 hours a month. More than a third (35%) would love to help others but aren’t able at the moment.

Tom Oakes, Head of Growth at Re-engage said: “Many of the lonely older people we support say they love talking to someone who is younger. They can offer their own extensive life experience while learning about latest trends and fashions. It keeps them in touch with the world, which is vital for them.

“One lady we support who is in her 80s, blind and housebound gets regular calls from a younger volunteer and she says she lives her life through these – that shows just how important they are.

“We know that once people start making regular calls to an older person, they quickly realise just how satisfying it is to bring happiness and comfort to them. We really want younger volunteers to come forward and make these calls during Christmas- and hopefully beyond.”

Further standout stats from the research include that 59 per cent of respondents in Northern Ireland admit that life is so hard at the moment that finding joy in the small things is imperative, while a quarter (24%) say they need MORE pick-me-ups in the dark winter months, than in the summer.

The study also found that 43 per cent in Northern Ireland believe that happiness is infectious with over half (57%) claiming that a smile can lift their mood. 35 per cent think happy people are more attractive, than miserable ones.

Re-engage’s Christmas Call Companion campaign is a telephone befriending service specifically designed for older people who are feeling lonely or in need of companionship over the festive period and is open to volunteers of all ages. The first 50 people who sign up for the service, complete the onboarding process and have their first call will be sent a BOOST product care package to help keep them energised whilst volunteering.