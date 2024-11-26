Alliance welcome support to publish Elected Member Register of Interest
The agreement follows a motion which Cllr Lavery presented at the November meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.
Cllr Lavery said: “I welcome support for the Alliance Party motion which will see the future publication of elected members registers of interest on ABC Council’s website.
“As a public body, Council must continually take steps so that it meets the highest standards of openness and transparency for the residents whom we all serve.
“A key recommendation from a recent report by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards is regarding the ‘publication annually of a combined Elected Member Conflict of interest register’.
“Eight Councils in Northern Ireland already publish elected members' registers of interest information on their websites in various formats therefore it is appropriate that ABC Council can now join this group.
"The matter will now be discussed at committee to determine the most appropriate format for the online publication.”