A&O Shearman Belfast raises record amount for Friends of the Cancer Centre

Colleagues at A&O Shearman Belfast have raised £45,800 for local charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre, through a two-year community fundraising and volunteering partnership.

The charity, which is based at the heart of the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, has been supporting local people with cancer and their families for over 39 years. Friends of the Cancer Centre does this by funding additional nurses, supporting local research, raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer, and providing practical support, such as financial grants,which help families through a difficult time.

This is the highest amount raised for a local charity by the Belfast office thanks to a range of fundraising activities including abseiling, taking part in the Belfast City Marathon and Slieve Donard Challenge, coffee mornings and quizzes.

Simon Wagstaff, managing director, technology services and social impact champion at A&O Shearman, said: “More than 26 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer every day. The work of the charity and this partnership received huge support from colleagues as so many of us have been impacted by cancer.

“Colleagues were committed to fundraising, but they also gave the gift of time by using their two-days’ volunteering leave to support the charity. More than 150 colleagues assisted at events, participated in street collections across Northern Ireland, supported the efforts of the local fundraising support groups, and organised their own events, clocking up almost 450 hours of volunteering.

“Thanks to the charity’s cancer prevention programmes, we were able to take the partnership a stage further by incorporating awareness raising opportunities for colleagues so they and their families could be informed on cancer signs and symptoms.

The £45,800 donation raised by colleagues could enable Friends of the Cancer Centre to provide 1,200 hours of specialist nursing care, support 60 local families with grants to alleviate the financial challenges that a cancer diagnosis can bring, and provide almost 3,500 cups of tea and coffee – much needed refreshments - for people attending the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast and the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin for treatment.

Ana Wilkinson, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, explains how the partnership has impacted the charity: “The incredible support from everyone at A&O Shearman Belfast has enabled Friends of the Cancer Centre to make a difference to even more families throughout Northern Ireland over the past two years. In addition, by colleagues sharing cancer awareness tools in their local communities, they have empowered people to be more cancer aware; and through volunteering activities have also let families know how the charity can support their loved ones. It has been a wonderful partnership in so many ways and we feel very lucky to have such great friends at A&O Shearman.”