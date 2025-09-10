Ards and North Down leisure centres introduce quieter hours in support of people with sensory processing issues

The Northern Community Leisure Trust (NCLT) has launched a programme of quieter hours in its gyms and swimming pools to make its facilities more accessible for people with sensory processing issues.

The initiative is being rolled out across three centres, which NCLT operates in partnership with Serco Leisure. During the quieter periods, music will be turned off in gyms and around the poolside, bright lights will be dimmed or switched off, and staff will refrain from making Tannoy announcements unless there is an emergency.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, said:

"Studies show that around 5-16% of population have sensory processing difficulties. That’s a huge group of people, who may be put off attending leisure facilities as the environments could create feelings of anxiety, discomfort or fear. By making a simple change, we’re making our centres more accessible and more welcoming, which fits into the active wellbeing strategy we launched last year.”

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT, said:

“While these quieter, more relaxed sessions are open to all customers, this small timetable change at our facilities could make a huge difference to the lives of people with neurodiversity needs, making our centres a truly inclusive environment where people can enjoy their health and wellbeing experience.”