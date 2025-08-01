Armagh Observatory and Planetarium earns Autism Impact Award for its commitment to accessibility and inclusion

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has proudly been awarded the prestigious Autism Impact Award by Autism NI, recognising the organisation’s dedication to improving accessibility and creating an inclusive environment for autistic visitors, families and staff.

Earlier this year, staff and students at AOP took part in Autism Awareness training delivered by Autism NI, gaining valuable insight into how autistic people experience the world and learning how small, thoughtful changes can make a big difference. The training sparked an organisation-wide plan to enhance accessibility across the Planetarium and Observatory, led by Education Officer Mark Grimley and Operations Manager Jessica Moon.

Over the following 12 weeks, the team worked to implement a series of changes, including introducing Makaton signage and sensory warning signs throughout the building. New “Accessible Sundays” were also launched, with reduced sensory inputs and lower visitor numbers during dome shows, creating a calmer, more welcoming experience for all.

Celebrating the achievement, Mark Grimley, Education Officer at AOP said:

“We are delighted that we have earned the Autism Impact Award with Autism NI. It is another step in creating an environment with greater inclusion and accessibility. During the process we made some changes to how we introduce our dome shows, added Makaton and sensory warning signs around the building, and even introduced ‘Accessible Sundays’. These new accessible days aim to reduce the sensory inputs from around the planetarium and reduce the number of visitors in our shows. So, hopefully, these days are more relaxed for everyone who visits.”

Autism NI’s Director of Development, Christine Kearney, added:

“It is fantastic to see that the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has completed their Impact Award accreditation. The training and step-by-step support provided helps organisations to create meaningful and lasting change for autistic people who use the service.

“By achieving the Award and continuing their journey of inclusion with us, the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium clearly demonstrates their ongoing dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all customers and employees. It is fantastic to work with the team and help them play their part in building an inclusive society.”

Jessica Moon, Operations Manager at AOP, and Mark Grimley, Education Officer at AOP, pictured with their Autism NI award