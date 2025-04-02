Autism NI encourages everyone to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ this World Autism Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Autism NI is celebrating World Autism Day today and is calling for everyone to get behind their important message, ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’. With over 35,000 autistic people in Northern Ireland, the local charity is encouraging everyone to get involved and show their support for our vibrant autistic community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee comments, “As a mum to a four-year-old boy with autism, supporting ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ is deeply personal, and it is a reminder that autism isn’t something to be “fixed”, it’s something to be valued. It’s about making sure my son grows up in a society that sees his strengths, not just his struggles.

When we educate others, advocate for inclusivity, and encourage kindness, we make the world a better place not just for autistic children, but for every child. I support this because I want my son to grow up in a world where he is safe, supported, and celebrated for exactly who he is, and I hope others will join me in that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autism NI’s CEO, Kerry Boyd, adds, “This World Autism Day I would like to see the wider public support our message ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’. We want to raise more awareness and a better understanding of autism, promote autism acceptance, and build inclusivity and connectedness throughout our society. But we can't do it alone.

Autism NI CEO, Kerry Boyd and DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee supporting Autism NI’s ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ campaign for World Autism Day, 2nd April 2025.

We are often told to 'be kind' but what does it really mean? And do people ever really follow through with supporting actions? For our autistic people it will make a huge difference if society shows a willingness to understand and support people that may think and see the world in a different way to them. This campaign is about being part of a movement and inclusive culture that will support all of society to thrive and succeed.

So, whether you're at home, at school, or at work you can join us and help build inclusion and acceptance. We have activities and campaigns running throughout the whole month of April, so there is something for everyone to get involved with.”

Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.