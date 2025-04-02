Autism NI encourages everyone to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ this World Autism Day
DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee comments, “As a mum to a four-year-old boy with autism, supporting ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ is deeply personal, and it is a reminder that autism isn’t something to be “fixed”, it’s something to be valued. It’s about making sure my son grows up in a society that sees his strengths, not just his struggles.
When we educate others, advocate for inclusivity, and encourage kindness, we make the world a better place not just for autistic children, but for every child. I support this because I want my son to grow up in a world where he is safe, supported, and celebrated for exactly who he is, and I hope others will join me in that.”
Autism NI’s CEO, Kerry Boyd, adds, “This World Autism Day I would like to see the wider public support our message ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’. We want to raise more awareness and a better understanding of autism, promote autism acceptance, and build inclusivity and connectedness throughout our society. But we can't do it alone.
We are often told to 'be kind' but what does it really mean? And do people ever really follow through with supporting actions? For our autistic people it will make a huge difference if society shows a willingness to understand and support people that may think and see the world in a different way to them. This campaign is about being part of a movement and inclusive culture that will support all of society to thrive and succeed.
So, whether you're at home, at school, or at work you can join us and help build inclusion and acceptance. We have activities and campaigns running throughout the whole month of April, so there is something for everyone to get involved with.”
Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.
To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit https://autismni.org/get-involved/world-autism-acceptance-month