Autism NI makes an impact on autism accessibility in Singapore
Kids First Singapore provides early intervention support for children aged 0-18 years. Niamh Donnelly, Clinical Director at KidsFirst in Singapore said “I am originally from Northern Ireland and have kept up with the fantastic work Autism NI is doing and really wanted to bring this knowledge to Singapore. The Impact Award has really helped us restructure our learning environments to support individual communication, and the training helped guide our strategies for young children through to teenagers.
I would recommend the Impact Award to others as it has enabled us to think about inclusivity across a range of clinical profiles. Our KidsFirst families have found this to be a valuable tool both in our setting and in the community.”
As a flexible framework that is tailored for the needs of each school or organisation, Autism NI’s Impact Award can be delivered remotely across UK, Ireland and beyond.
Autism NI’s Director of Development, Christine Kearney, said “Autism NI is committed to building an inclusive society and I am delighted to see that vision stretch across nearly 7,000 miles in Singapore. The Impact Award helps organisations build inclusive services and make meaningful changes that benefit autistic and neurodivergent people. Congratulations to the team at KidsFirst for sharing in that commitment to deliver accessible services that work for autistic people.”
Autism NI work alongside autistic people and their families, and build partnerships that champion better understanding, accessibility, and services for our autism community.
For further information and to find out more about Autism NI’s Impact Award, visit https://autismni.org/training-courses/training-for-organisations or call 028 9040 1729.
