Autism NI partners with local business to offer prize to top fundraiser this Christmas

Northern Ireland’s leading autism charity, Autism NI, is calling on businesses to get their teams together this December and host a ‘Big Christmas Cuppa’ coffee morning to help raise money for local autism services in Northern Ireland.

The organisation, school or group that raises the most money will win up to £2,000 worth of coffee equipment from Bailies Coffee Roasters.

Autism NI’s Corporate Fundraising Manager, Sorcha Mathews, said “Taking part in the ‘Big Christmas Cuppa’ is a great opportunity to to put the kettle on and get together with family, friends or colleagues and raise money for an invaluable cause. The top fundraiser will win up to £2,000 worth of coffee equipment from Bailies Coffee Roasters, which is such a fantastic prize.

Christmas can be a challenging time for autistic people and their families, with the additional sensory challenges and routine changes, and we do find that people need extra support at this time of the year. We are urging businesses to sign up and support our local autism community this Christmas, any donation received big or small will make a big impact to the services we provide across Northern Ireland.”

Isla McManus (11) from Belfast and Corporate Fundraising Manager Sorcha Mathews launch Autism NI’s ‘Big Christmas Cuppa’ this festive season. The Charity has teamed up with Bailies Coffee Roasters to give away coffee equipment worth £2,000 to the business who raises the most money by holding a coffee morning. For more information visit www.autismni.org

Bailies Coffee Roaster’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Mark Gordon, said “We are thrilled to be able to work with Autism NI again this year to support their ‘Big Christmas Cuppa Campaign’. This fundraiser will help raise awareness and support the array of projects and extensive work they do in order to help build a fully inclusive society, in which every one of every ability can be seen, heard and valued.”

To sign up to Autism NI’s Big Christmas Cuppa, please visit www.autismni.org or call 028 9040 1729 (option 3).