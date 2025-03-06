Ballyholme School pupils strike the right note in Barnardo’s National Choir Competition

Pupils at Ballyholme Primary School are celebrating after being named winners in the largest school choir competition in the UK, at Birmingham Symphony Hall.

Ballyholme Primary was one of 32 schools from across the UK which performed at the Barnardo’s National Choir Competition on Tuesday, March 4.

The charity’s National Choir Competition has been running for more than 17 years and showcases young people's talents as well as raising money towards helping children, young people and families.

The prestigious annual event was enjoyed by an audience of more than 800 enthusiastic supporters where Ballyholme Primary School were awarded Junior Winner in the Popular Music Category with their rendition of, ‘I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You’.

Ballyholme Primary receiving award from competition judge Karen Gibson

Choirs initially submitted recordings of two contrasting songs which were adjudicated by a panel of judges. From more than 70 entries, the top 32 schools across the Junior and Senior categories were then invited to compete at the final.

They performed live before a distinguished panel of judges which included Dan Ludford-Thomas, Musical Director of the Children’s Choir of Great Britain, Karen Gibson, Conductor of the Kingdom Choir and Adrian Packer, CEO of both the National Youth Music Theatre and Core Education Trust. Singers travelled from regions including Northern Ireland, Northumbria, Devon, Kent and Wales to take part.

Dan Ludford-Thomas said: "It has been an honour to judge The National Choir Competition 2025. The standard of choirs is extraordinary and it's wonderful that these children are helping others through raising funds for Barnardo's.

“This competition, which has become an important date on the musical calendar, has showcased the exciting future of choral music in the UK."

Ballyholme Primary choir with their Barnardo's bears

Katie Rawlins, Special Events Manager at Barnardo’s said: “This joyful event is a true celebration of music with some of the best choirs in the UK displaying their talents. We’re thrilled that so many children from across the country took part, putting young people at the heart of what we do.

“Money raised from ticket sales supports the families, children and young people who need us most meaning Barnardo’s can continue to change childhoods and change lives.”

Jude Frame, Music Specialist at Ballyholme Primary School said: “We had a brilliant day in Birmingham. It was a privilege to represent Northern Ireland at a national-level competition and support the work of Barnardo’s.

