Bazaarvoice Belfast unites to ‘be generous’ in support of local charities
Through the b:generous initiative, Bazaarvoice teams across the world come together to raise funds and volunteer for important causes in communities local to their operations, with the Belfast team taking part in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke NI and NI Children’s Hospice. Across Bazaarvoice’s nine hubs worldwide, a total of $26,000 was raised over the week.
The week-long activities in September saw the Belfast team take part in a variety of events, including a litter pick in Ormeau Park, volunteering at WAVE Trauma Centre and setting the pace with a 5K run/3K walk. The team also enjoyed an afternoon of retro gaming with the help of Belfast’s Base Arcade – kitting out the office with some arcade classics.
Speaking about the initiative Bronagh Gaillard, Site Leader at Bazaarvoice Belfast; said: “Our b:generous week has gone from strength over the years and we’re proud that so many from the Belfast team were able to take a little time away from their busy schedules over the week and get stuck in to our fundraising events. Both Chest Hearth & Stroke NI and the NI Children’s Hospice do amazing work that some of our colleagues have had direct experience with, helping families across Northern Ireland through incredibly difficult times.
“Across multiple continents, and of course here in Belfast, b:generous is a way for us to use our teamwork skills to make a difference – and to recognise the importance of the local communities we live and work in.”
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Bazaarvoice is a leading provider of product reviews, user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions. The Belfast site was established in 2017 and is home to the company’s engineering hub with 120 highly skilled engineers and product specialists based in its offices at Lanyon Plaza, Belfast.