Belfast man with vision loss takes charity fundraising to new heights by climbing Kilimanjaro in aid of glaucoma clinic

A Belfast man with limited sight is taking his charity fundraising to new heights by scaling Africa’s tallest mountain.

Seven years ago, Gilnahirk graphic designer Andrew Davidson was diagnosed with chronic eye disease glaucoma, a condition that can lead to vision loss.

Already a dedicated charity activist before his diagnosis, by the end of this year he hopes to raise £40,000 for the glaucoma clinic that treated him.

Later this month, he and a group of friends and family are jetting off to Tanzania, where Andrew will lead an eight-day trek to the summit of Kilimanjaro.

Andrew Davidson, from Gilnahirk, says he wants to send a message that he won't be defined by glaucoma.

“I believe in the power of progress in the fight against glaucoma,” he says.

An active individual with a long history of fundraising trips around the world, Andrew admits that his diagnosis came as a huge blow.

Not only did his job revolve around his vision, so did his charity work and pastimes such as his interest in art.

“I admit I was floored when I was first diagnosed, and could easily have fallen into the victim trap,” he says, not least as his condition was already at an advanced stage when it was detected.

Kilimanjaro charity trek member Claire Bonner, trek leader Andrew Davidson, and Shankill Wellbeing and Treatment Centre opthamologist Angela Knox.

Thanks to the care he received from the glaucoma team at the Shankill Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast, Andrew has retained limited sight in one eye.

“Their actions went above and beyond, preserving my remaining sight and helping me through the darkest of times,” he says.

His Kilimanjaro trek is to raise money for advanced diagnostic equipment at the Shankill Centre that will enable the early detection and treatment of glaucoma.

And he’s already got big plans for his return, as he’s set up a charity concert in March as well as a gala ball in October, and later this year is to start a degree in fine art.

Andrew pays credit to his family, friendship group and the power of community spirit for helping him through his rough periods.

“I hit many low ebbs and there were times when I thought my window for independence and opportunity was firmly shut,” he says.

"But the Gilnahirk community is strong – and when a good friend suggested I try a Park Run at Stormont, it was the catalyst which changed my mindset.”

Defying his vision loss, Andrew last month clocked his 178th Park Run. Over the last seven years he has also cycled on a tandem and skied, as well as being a gym regular and completing an average of two dawn runs each week with a Gilnahirk friend.

He says: “I try to think of my sight limitations as a different way of viewing life. I’ve a new-found strength and determination to show the world I won’t be defined by glaucoma.

“Our vision is something we often take for granted, until it deteriorates.

“Together with my gang of intrepid trekkers, we are thanking the Shankill Centre for all it has done for me.

In Northern Ireland, glaucoma affects 2% of the population over the age of 40, rising to 5% for those aged over 80, but around half aren’t aware they have a problem.