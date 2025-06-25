Beyond the Bricks: Communities heal divides with storytelling project

Communities in West Belfast have bridged the divides of the Million Brick Peace Wall in a storytelling initiative that works to promote healing through conversations about conflict resolution, civic responsibility, and social change.

Black Mountain Shared Space (BMSS), which is funded through the International Fund for Ireland’s Peace Barriers Programme (PBP), worked with award winning American photographer John Noltner and his ‘A Peace of My Mind Project.’

The multimedia arts initiative uses a mix of portrait photography, personal stories, interviews, and workshops to examine the challenges that still divide communities today.

It culminated with a powerful public projection on the building’s exterior with images of residents and their shared experiences. The Black Mountain Shared Space hub, on the former Finlay’s factory site, has become a prominent symbol of hope for interface communities, empowering residents to see what possible beyond physical barriers through transformation, investment and regeneration.

Some of the local residents experiences from the project..

BMSS Project Manager Seamus Corr shared: “For years, these communities struggled in silence. This project offered a vital space for people to reconnect, share their stories, and be heard—bringing voices together around common ground and the issues that truly matter to them.”

A Peace of My Mind has been successfully running for 15 years using portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues. In a divided world, storytelling is used to discover what connects people and communities.

John Noltner talks about his time in Belfast: “The Project works with people who are finding creative solutions to some of our most challenging issues, and we aim to amplify those voices so that we can reimagine the ways we can live better together.

He added: “A Peace of My Mind came to Northern Ireland to learn, to understand what has happened, what healing has begun, and the work that remains.

“It's no secret that the United States has challenges around race, gender, faith, class, we experience our own separation, and the divides just keep growing deeper. I see parallels between the path we are on and the Troubles that Northern Ireland has navigated, and that worries me. I find it encouraging to see how many people in Northern Ireland are engaged in the hard work of rebuilding social trust in communities that have been fractured.”

The project plans several international trips, beginning with this visit to Belfast, to examine how other societies have navigated conflict.