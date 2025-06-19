Carson McDowell announces three-year partnership with Ulster University Belfast School of Art

Carson McDowell, Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm, is proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Ulster University’s Belfast School of Art to support its annual Graduate Showcase. The partnership was formally launched at an exclusive preview event for the 2025 exhibition, held on 5th June at the University’s Belfast campus.

Now in its 176th year, the Belfast School of Art plays a vital role in the creative and cultural life of Northern Ireland. The annual Graduate Showcase is one of the most anticipated events in the region’s arts calendar, presenting original work from final year and master’s students across a wide range of disciplines, including Animation, Digital Design, Painting, Sculpture and Lens, Fine Art Print, Foundation, Graphic Design, Games Design, Illustration, Photography and Video, Product Design, Silversmithing, Ceramics, Textiles and Fashion.

The launch event, hosted by Carson McDowell with support from Ulster University Chancellor and renowned artist Colin Davidson, brought together clients, partners, and friends of Carson McDowell and the University for a celebration of creativity, talent, and innovation.

BSoA has nurtured generations of artists and designers, with the evening also featuring a fireside chat with members of the Turner Prize-winning Array Collective, and Ulster University alumnae, Dr Laura O’Connor and Dr Emma Campbell. In discussion with 2024 BSoA graduate Ben Lanigan, they reflected on the entrepreneurial, adaptive, and often non-linear career paths that define life as a working artist today.

Pictured (left to right) Aidan O’Kane, Director of Advancement & Alumni Relations, Ulster University; Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner, Carson McDowell; Colin Davidson Ulster University Chancellor and renowned artist and Dr. Brian Dixon, Head of the Belfast School of Art

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner at Carson McDowell, delivered remarks at the launch, highlighting the firm’s longstanding relationship with Ulster University: "Our firm has supported the Belfast School of Art for over a decade, and we are now proud to extend that commitment through an additional three-year partnership. The arts play a crucial role in our society by enriching lives, contributing to economic growth, tourism, health, and wellbeing, and promoting social cohesion. Moreover, art has significantly enhanced Northern Ireland's external profile in a positive manner. The collaboration enables us to support exceptional artists and creative talent whose groundbreaking ideas, concepts, and expertise bring multifaceted benefits to the region as a whole, as well as global impact in some cases.”

Carson McDowell, as a patron of the arts, has acquired numerous prize-winning works from the show over many years, which they proudly display at their Murray House offices. The firm's newly refurbished boardroom will soon feature a new acquisition: a ceramic artwork by 2025 graduate artist Patricia Browne.

Neasa added, "The arts sector, like many others, particularly education, continues to face substantial budget cuts, which places the responsibility on us in the corporate world to contribute to the successful development of young artists and creatives. In 2024, we purchased a fine art piece titled Wellwood Hills from Ben Lanigan. This year, Patricia's artwork is joining our collection that has been carefully curated over many years.”

Dr. Brian Dixon, Head of the Belfast School of Art, commented: “As we round out our 175th anniversary celebrations, The Belfast School of Art is delighted to enter this renewed partnership with Carson McDowell as our degree show sponsor. Carson McDowell’s ongoing commitment ensures our future graduating cohorts will receive the support they need to take their steps into the creative industries, equipped not only with the knowledge required to succeed but also with a strong platform upon which to showcase their incredible talents to the art, design and wider cultural sectors. This is ultimately an investment in our young people’s futures and one we are all immensely grateful for.’