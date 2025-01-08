Charity delivers learning resource kit to a Belfast infant school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) have delivered an Early Bird Learning kit containing 300 breakfast bars, 30 workbooks, and a supportive mascot, to Rathcoole Primary School in Belfast.

The Early Bird Learning Programme was launched in 2021 by the RRT charity with the aim of assisting a flying start for infant and primary school-aged children in difficult circumstances and challenging households. It seeks to provide a meaningful resource to support healthy eating and physical and mental wellbeing.

Working with schools across the UK, it has seen those engaged in the charities’ programme receive its very own ‘Cookie the Kookaburra’, alongside various other resources including worksheets, which the pupils can take home to encourage them to eat a healthy breakfast of ‘brain food’ such as porridge, slow burning carbs and fruit, healthy eating Smarrt Cookie Bars, and an educational video available to all schools operating a breakfast club.

Aware that one in seven people in the UK go hungry because they can’t afford food costs and amidst the rising costs of living placing added pressure on many, the RRT were delighted to team up with their latest school, Rathcoole Primary School, in an effort to help lift spirits, support teachers, and ease worries for families during the holiday season.

RRT Early Bird Learning kit at Rathcoole Primary School

The Early Bird Learning Kit, which was donated by local RRT volunteers, contained 300 of the Smarrt Cookie bars which provide a nutritional balance and energy for those who have arrived late to school, ensuring that they can focus on their lessons, 30 activity workbooks to help children with their reading, writing, basic maths, motor skills and shape recognition, and a supportive classroom ‘Cookie the Kookaburra’ mascot.

The Rapid Relief Team is made up volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and is dedicated to putting compassion into action. The charity offers practical support to charities, emergency services and other organisations supporting those in need across Northern Ireland, UK, and internationally.

Neil Patton, the Local RRT Team Leader, said:

“It was fantastic to have been able to deliver this Early Bird Learning Kit to Rathcoole Primary School. The Early Bird Learning Programme was launched with the aim of assisting a flying start for infant and primary school-aged children in difficult circumstances and challenging households, and over the years we’ve been pleased to see the positive impact it has had on the lives of many. We’re proud to be able to continue this in Northern Ireland by providing support to Rathcoole Primary School and helping to combat the challenge of children coming to school hungry.

“In particular, the winter period can be a challenging time for many families and the past year has been no exception due to the rise in the cost of living placing added pressure on many families. Our kit provides hundreds of nutritional bars, workbooks, and a supportive mascot, which we hope will make all the difference to those struggling during the holiday season.