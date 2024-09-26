Cheque presentation for charity
Bert and Elsie French, the 2 'P's of Whitehead Golf Club presenting cheque to Alzheimers Society.
Bert and Elsie French, both Mr president and lady president of Whitehead Golf Club, held their separate charity days and raised over £3,500 for Alzheimers Society. Lyndsay from Alzheimers received the cheque.
The two pros at Whitehead, Colin Farr and James Orchin also in the picture, who are a continued support to the Club.
