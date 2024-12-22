Christmas Day 2024 community dinners across Northern Ireland: No need to be lonely on Christmas Day
Ian Bothwell, director of Crossfire Trust in Darkely, South Armagh, says they are still open to taking more bookings from anyone who would like to take part.
"We are open on Christmas Day starting with mince pies and homemade scones at 10am with 37 people booked in for the turkey dinner, which will be served at 1:30pm,” he said.
"Then in the afternoon there will be tea and coffee with music in the piano lounge.
"We have a lounge set aside for people who want to listen to the King's Speech, so we're looking forward to a very cross community setting, not just Catholic and Protestants but also some refugees too.”
People can be collected by minibus from a 10 mile radius.
"Local businesses have been very kind in supporting us, especially Sainsburys in Armagh.
"So anyone who doesn't want to be on their own on Christmas Day is welcome or anyone that wants to contribute towards a community festival."
People who need some assistance with a wheelchair are also welcome.
Following are some venues across Northern Ireland laying on community Christmas dinners on 25 December. It is suggested calling first to confirm details.
• Crossfire Trust, 95 Darkley Rd, Keady, Co Armagh BT60 3AY, tel: 028 3753 1636
• Christmas Dinner at The Salvation Army, 110 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9ES, tel 02890 454466
• City Church Belfast 12pm-2pm - at Common Grounds, 12-24 University Avenue Belfast (Halal & veggie) - [email protected]
• Bengal Brasserie 1230-430pm, 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast, tel 028 906 92229
• Ballynafeigh Methodist Church, 2-4pm, The Commons, The Old Ballynafeigh Methodist Church, 338 Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT73GZ
• The People's Kitchen, based at 1 Antrim Road in North Belfast, open from 11am until 2pm, tel: 07840853089
• Gateway Club, Newry, 20 Kilmorey St, BT34 2DE (by Bite N Banter Team) From 1pm. tel: 07783 67121
• Foodstock / Lily’s Kitchen & Bar. Delivering Christmas dinners across west Belfast on Christmas Eve. [email protected], 07794304259
• Gringos Armagh, 1A Kilylea Road, Armagh, from 1pm. Tel 028 3751 0300 or [email protected].
