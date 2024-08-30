CIS report shows Ireland’s education construction sector fuelling economic growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education is a significant part of the overall Irish construction market, representing around 4.5% of the total Irish construction output over the last five years.

In 2023 there was over €800 million worth of education projects started, driven by investment in both the school and higher education estate. A surge in pupil numbers is driving strong demand for school places, creating an urgent need for additional facilities.

Over the last 24 months, the sector has seen a steady trend in planning application volumes, with an average of 40 planning schemes lodged each quarter, resulting in a total of 2,300 classrooms submitted for approval over the past two years.

Primary and secondary schools make up a significant part of the Irish construction market and require greater investment due to rising pupil numbers.

CIS Commercial Director, David Thompson

The largest in the short-term pipeline is the €15.3 million development at St. Farnan’s Post Primary School in Prosperous, County Kildare. Designed by McCarthy O’Hora and Associates, this project will deliver 60 new classrooms and is expected to get the green light by Q3/Q4 2024.

Meanwhile, the education sector in Northern Ireland has shown consistent planning application volumes, with an average of 17 schemes lodged each quarter over the past 24 months. However, the total number of classrooms submitted in Northern Ireland, at 327, is significantly lower compared to RoI’s 2,300.

The largest education project submitted for planning in Northern Ireland this year is the £33 million redevelopment of Hazelwood College in Newtownabbey, County Antrim. Designed by McAdam Design, this project includes a new school campus, sports pitches, and the refurbishment of Graymount House. A planning decision is anticipated later this year.

CIS Commercial Director Dave Thompson said: “These investments go beyond building classrooms; they’re pivotal in strengthening our education infrastructure and driving local economic growth through job creation and boosting local businesses”.

In the Republic of Ireland, an average of 39 education schemes have received planning approval each quarter, including the €15.6 million Loreto Secondary School in Bray, County Wicklow. Designed by Moloney O’Beirne Architects, this innovative project will deliver 56 new classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities.

Northern Ireland is also making significant strides. While the numbers are smaller, with an average of 16 schemes approved each quarter over the past two years, the impact is no less significant. This totals 289 classrooms, which is about 12% of the volume approved in the Republic.

The spotlight here is on the £7.4 million development for Gaelscoil and Naíscoil Éanna in Glengormley, County Antrim. This project, expected to take around 15 months to complete, will create seven new classrooms.

In terms of on-site activity, the education sector in Ireland has seen 668 projects commence over the past 24 months, averaging 84 new starts each quarter. This totals over 1,200 classrooms, encompassing new builds, extensions, and refurbishments.

The largest project to commence in the Republic of Ireland this year is the €9 million development at Rosedale School in Renmore, Galway. Expected to complete by late 2025, this project will deliver 14 classrooms and ancillary facilities.

In Northern Ireland, 41 education projects have commenced over the past 24 months, averaging five new starts each quarter. This amounts to 758 classrooms, representing 63% of the number started in Ireland.

The largest project to start in Northern Ireland this year is the £58 million shared school building scheme at the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus in Ballycastle, County Antrim. Beginning in May, it is expected to complete by September 2027. The commencement of such large-scale projects not only enhances educational infrastructure but also drives economic growth through job creation, increased local spending, and the development of supporting infrastructure.

The average timeframe for a planning decision on an education scheme in Northern Ireland is 149 days, compared to 65 days in the Republic of Ireland. CIS data indicates that the time required for planning decisions in Northern Ireland has steadily increased over the past five years, with Lisburn and Castlereagh Council typically taking the longest.

The need for investment in education construction has been recognised by the Northern Irish government, with Education Minister Paul Givan announcing the commencement of 15 new school construction projects in 2024, funded by an £80 million allocation from the capital budget.

Dave Thompson continued: “In Northern Ireland, the sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by major projects and government initiatives, promising continued growth in the coming years. This growth is mirrored in the Republic where there is substantial government investment, innovative construction methods, and a strong focus on education and training. These efforts aim to build a sustainable and efficient construction industry capable of meeting the country's future infrastructure needs.”

