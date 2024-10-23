Coaching awards presented at Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy reception

By Rosemary Allister
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 13:16 BST
Joan Magill with her daughters Denise and Joanne were special guests at a Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy evening which also honoured David Magill Coaching Award winners.

2024 marked the second year of these awards which were set up by the Magill Family alongside the Mary Peters Trust, in memory of Belfast pole-vaulter, businessman and hotelier David Magill.

The coach specific funding awards enable young sports people to move forward in their sporting career and embark on relevant coaching courses to help other up and coming athletes.

In total more than 150 young athletes from across Northern Ireland and representing 28 different sports from judo and hockey to athletics, sailing and squash received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust in 2024.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The reception was held at the prestigious Belfast Harbour Commissioners office and featured a Q&A chat with gymnastics coach Luke Carson and Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan’s mum, Tracy, hosted by BBC NI senior sports journalist Nigel Ringland.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

