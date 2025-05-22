Consello's 'Dress to Impress' charity shop takeover at Cancer Focus NI Holywood

Think Jimmy Choo heels, Marc Jacobs bags and designer dresses - at prices that’ll make your jaw drop.

It’s all happening this Friday, May 23, when Consello Belfast takes over Cancer Focus NI’s Holywood charity shop for one dazzling day of fashion, fundraising and feel-good vibes.

As part of the Charity Shops’ Challenge, the leading comms and advisory firm is turning retail warriors, filling shelves with luxury labels and styling rails with show-stopping outfits.

Their mission? To help shoppers look fabulous for less - and raise vital funds for local people affected by cancer.

Consello’s in-house style guru will be on hand to show you how to ‘Dress to Impress’ without breaking the bank.

There’s a stunning silver metallic Kevin Jon designer dress up for grabs – brand new with its original tags - as well as other classic brands including Jigsaw, Coach and Massimo Dutti.

Whether you're suiting up for a job interview or hunting for that perfect wedding-guest ensemble, this is your chance to bag high-end fashion at thrift-store prices.

Even casual-chic fans can expect timeless staples and one-off pieces to elevate everyday wardrobes.

: L-R: Tanya English and Katie Russell from Consello model items from the ‘Dress to Impress’ charity collection on sale at Cancer Focus NI’s Holywood shop on Friday May 23

Expect racks of ready-to-wear glamour in all shapes and sizes - perfect for work, weddings or a weekend out.

In keeping with Consello’s ‘Dress to Impress’ theme, there’s something for everyone, from bold statement pieces to classic investment buys.

And every item sold helps fund life-changing services including counselling, bra and swimwear fitting and family support for people living with cancer across Northern Ireland.

Consello is one of several companies swapping desks for donation tills in this unique initiative, organised by Business in the Community, which invites organisations to run a Cancer Focus NI shop for the day.

“We’re proud to support Cancer Focus NI and shine a light on the incredible work they do,” said Jonathan Ireland, Managing Director, Consello Ireland.

“Getting involved in the Charity Shops’ Challenge is a natural extension of our commitment to community and corporate social responsibility.”

With Consello Ireland CEO Katie Doran also sitting on the board of Business in the Community, the firm’s community ties run deep - and this event is just one of many ways they give back.

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus NI, said he’s excited to see what the teams deliver.

“Thanks to Consello and every business taking part - you're not just raising money, you're raising hope,” he said.

“Every single penny will stay here in Northern Ireland to fund vital support services for local people affected by cancer.”