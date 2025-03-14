Craigavon set to serve up excitement at St. Patrick’s Challenge International Volleyball Tournament

Craigavon is gearing up to host the St Patrick’s Challenge, International Volleyball event on Saturday March 15.

The tournament features four National teams from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, promising a day filled with high-level competition and sportsmanship.

The St Patrick’s Challenge, which will be played for the first time in the Borough has a rich history, with international fixtures between the two federations dating back many years.

As current holders Northern Ireland will retain the trophy if there is a 2-2 draw across the four matches. During this weekends event in Craigavon, the Northern Ireland teams will once again take the spotlight as hosts, this time at the renowned sports facility South Lakes Leisure Centre.

NIVB Teams in action

This venue offers a fresh location for the tournament, providing an excellent atmosphere for both players and spectators.

The Junior Women (U18) will kick off at 10.30am, followed by Junior Men (U20) at 1pm, Senior Women at 3.30pm and Senior Men at 6pm. With the St Patrick’s Challenge trophy being presented by the Lord Mayor, at approximately 8pm.

Hosting this prestigious event is a significant achievement for the Craigavon area. The Northern Ireland Volleyball Federation (NIVB) has recently entered a five-year partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council.

Team Captains

This agreement ensures that all NIVB's home international fixtures will be held at South Lake Leisure Centre until at least 2030.

What's more exciting is the roundup of players taking part from across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

In our interview, Event Director Mark Dally said, "the local volleyball scene is thriving, showcasing talented players across different age groups. The Junior Men’s squad features Alasdair McGuiness, a promising athlete with a bright future ahead.

"At the senior level, the squad is led by captain Peter Stewart, who brings leadership and experience to the team. Alongside him are Mark Christie, Adam Hall, and Patrick (Paddy) Dally all with local connections.

"Paddy, amongst others, has benefitted from ABC’s elite athlete programme. During a recent year out he was able to train at South Lakes with the Council’s support and work for local company Giant Leaps Sports providing volleyball coaching in local primary schools, including St Francis PS Keady and Armstrong PS Armagh.

"All these local players are not just representing their national teams; they are also role models for the younger generation, promoting the sport and inspiring future athletes in the area. With a mix of youth and experience, the local squads are set to make a significant impact in upcoming competitions".

Claire Dowey, the captain of the Senior Women’s Volleyball Team, expressed her pride in leading the squad. She described it as an 'absolute honour to represent Northern Ireland alongside her talented teammates on the court'.

Alongside Claire, the Borough will shine bright as no fewer five females take to the courts in the championship. They are Aimee Nixon, Olivia Cuthbert, Pippa Harris, Jenna Clarke and Jemma Calvin

The St. Patrick’s competition holds a special place in the team’s calendar, and they eagerly anticipate it each year. Claire highlighted the hard work the team has put into their training, emphasising their readiness to fight for every point in pursuit of their goal to lift the trophy once again.

This year, the excitement is heightened as they will be playing on home turf at the South Lakes Leisure Centre. Claire noted the significant effort that has gone into organising what promises to be a fantastic event at an excellent venue. Claire encourages everyone to come out and support the team, stating that the more noise from the crowd, the better.

The last time the championship was held in Northern Ireland was in 2023, where Northern Ireland emerged victorious with a 3-1 win in Newry. This victory not only showcased the talent of the Northern Irish athletes but also set the stage for a thrilling rivalry.

In 2024, Northern Ireland successfully defended their title in Dublin. These matches have heightened the anticipation for this year's event, as both teams are eager to continue their competitive spirit.

Speaking of the event Jonathan McFadden President of NI Volleyball said: “The St Patrick’s Challenge is an annual feature of the NI international fixture list. NI Volleyball has an ambition to develop the sport from the numbers playing to competing more often on an international stage. A successful St Patrick’s Challenge event this year at South Lakes will provide the perfect foundation for our plans to host a 5 Nation Senior Men’s Championship, in the ABC area, in June 2026."

Mark Dally, Event Director of NI Volleyball concluded: "as an organisation we have been working with our partners at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Armagh City Hotel, IncredABLEs and Translink we are well advanced to bringing the first multi nation indoor volleyball championship to Northern Ireland.