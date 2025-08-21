Danger warning to pets and children on rat-infested Co Down beach: Pest control moves in with poison bait

New bins with rat-proof lids and a programme of pest control baiting are hoped to tackle the problem.

Beachgoers in Co Down have been warned to watch out for the safety of their children and pets as pest control moves in to tackle a rat infestation.

Dogs must be constantly kept on leads to avoid them snatching up poison bait at the coastal beauty spot, authorities have warned, while children will need to be “supervised at all times”.

Officials have posted danger sings around Millisle Beach, which also tell people what to do if one of their children or pets eats poison.

The sheer number of rats found on the popular seafront destination constitutes “a significant problem” with the rodents, an MLA representing the area has said, and “multiple burrows” have been picked out.

Day-trippers have been told to beware at Millisle Beach, as a two to three-week poison campaign to tackle a rat infestation began. Photo: Ards and North Down Council.

Today (21st) officials sent in pest control with poison bait to tackle the issue, warning that beachgoers now need to beware.

Instructions from Ards and North Down Council are:

Keep all pets on leads or under strict control at all times on all parts of beach

Children should be supervised at all times

Millisle beach has won awards for its water quality. Photo: Discover NI

Take any food waste away

Do not feed the birds, as this also feeds the rats

Stated a council spokesperson: “Following growth in the rodent population at Millisle Beach, a pest control programme will begin on August 21 and run for two to three weeks. Poison bait will be used on the site to target known burrows.

“Signage will be in place to advise beach users and council officers will be visiting the site over the coming days to engage with beach users and give advice.

Large quantities of rats have been reported at the Co Down beach. (File Picture Jim Stark, Flickr.com)

“In case of accidental poisoning, contact [a hospital] Emergency Department as soon as possible. For pets, contact your vet.”

They also ask anyone who spots a dead rat to report it, with as much detail on the location of the carcass as possible, to the council at [email protected]

The poisoning campaign begins just days after the rat-infested beach hosted the popular annual Ards Peninsula Kite Festival. The event, which happened last Saturday, brought a mixture of professionals flying large kites with amateurs and hobbyists showing off their own skills, and was also attended by a large crowd of spectators.

Millisle Beach, a popular spot for sun-worshipping day-trippers, boasts golden sands and plentiful rockpools to explore, along with a generous supply of picnic tables and has won awards for its facilities and water quality – but right now, it’s also home to a large number of hungry rodents.

One of the main problems seems to be that rats are capable of opening the lids of litter bins dotted around the beach, enabling them to access quantities of food they might otherwise struggle to find. Council officials say new rat-proof bins with protective flaps are to be installed in an effort to prevent the rodents getting to leftover scraps.

Located around 17 miles east of Belfast, the beach is next to a man-made lagoon that’s refreshed by seawater at every high tide.

The beach backs onto a grassed area containing picnic tables, and there is a children’s play park and pirate ship in the area.