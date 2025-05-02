Department of Education backs Retrieval Practice in new guidance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Education’s recent publication, Retrieval Practice: What It Is, Why It Works, and How to Do It Better, marks a fantastic and unique shift towards evidence-based teaching. For teachers, pupils, and those training to enter the profession, this publication and its implementation are phenomenal.

As a student teacher, I’ve seen firsthand just how effective Retrieval Practice can be in the classroom. It’s not just "another technique"; it’s a strategy based on extensive research. At its core, Retrieval Practice helps pupils bring knowledge to mind regularly, which strengthens their memory and understanding over time.

Since I began using it in my own teaching - primarily during my teaching practice, my whole approach has changed. I’m no longer solely focused on covering the content. Instead, I’m committed to incorporating cognitive opportunities for pupils to regularly recall what they’ve learned. This can be done in various ways, often quickly: a short quiz at the start of a lesson, a class discussion, a think-pair-share task, or even a simple brain dump onto paper. These activities may seem small, but in reality, they make a huge difference.

What’s truly powerful about Retrieval Practice is that it doesn’t just help pupils remember information; it also helps them identify what they don’t know. This provides teachers with the opportunity to address misconceptions early, before they become bigger issues. The use of cognitive strategies, such as Retrieval Practice, cold calling during lessons, or techniques like Pose, Pause, Pounce, and Bounce, can support deeper learning and provide pupils a stronger foundation to build on the curriculum content incrementally.

Department of Education backs Retrieval Practice

The Department’s new guidance outlines all of this clearly. It doesn’t just explain the theory; it also offers practical ideas that teachers can actually use. What makes this resource so valuable is that it’s not about adding more to teachers’ responsibilities, but about working smarter and helping pupils retain knowledge in the long term.

It’s also encouraging to see a Minister supporting a strategy because the research supports it, not just because it’s popular. The Education Department's support for this approach shows a willingness to invest in what really works for both pupils and teachers.

I was first introduced to Retrieval Practice by a fantastic science lecturer, Dr Henry, and I’ve been fascinated by it ever since. Now, during my teaching practice, and as I look ahead to my graduation next year, I can confidently say it will be integrated into my day-to-day teaching. I’ve also decided to focus on cognitive strategies for my dissertation. I believe in Retrieval Practice because I’ve seen how it transforms learning in classrooms. The beauty of this is that you can see it in action: teachers can observe pupils recalling information they’ve learned and witness an increase in class scores over time.

In my opinion, this new guidance is a positive move in the right direction. It gives teachers the tools to teach more effectively, and it gives pupils a better chance to succeed. I hope more schools will feel confident in embedding these strategies, knowing they have the backing of both research and the Department of Education.