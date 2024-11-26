Disabled Belfast man wins prestigious charity award

Jamie Thompson has been crowned ‘Person of the Year’ by the disability charity Sense in recognition of his achievements over the past year

A disabled man from Belfast has won a national award from a disability charity in recognition of his achievements over the past year. Jamie Thompson, 26, emerged as the winner of ‘Person of the Year’ at the Sense Awards, run by disability charity Sense.

Jamie is blind and has learning disabilities, and was praised by the Sense Awards judging panel for the way he has embraced moving into supported living and learned new skills, as well as his volunteering in the local community.

Jamie has been supported by the disability charity Sense since he was three years old, when he attended a Sense nursery. At the end of last year, Jamie moved into a Sense supported living service and is active in the Sense transitions group which helps young disabled people to be more independent.

Jamie with his Sense Award

Since moving into supported living, Jamie has learnt to cook, bake, and help around the house, as well as learning the guitar so he can play for his housemates. Every morning, he cooks breakfast and starts the day with a kitchen disco.

To add to his independence, Jamie bought a car through the Motability scheme, so he still can attend his transitions group. At the group he’s taking on more responsibility by mentoring other young disabled people, and he also does some office volunteering to learn skills with a view to getting a paid job.

Twice a week Jamie attends his local gym, where he has become the gym’s first ever volunteer. Jamie discovered a passion for fitness and wanted to share this with others, and so now supports two other visually impaired gym-goers to exercise.

Staff at Jamie’s supported living service praised his attitude, saying he “keeps the house smiling and keeps the party going.” They said although he was timid at first, his confidence has skyrocketed over the last year and now he plays an active role in everything he does.

Jamie celebrating his Sense Award win

Jamie is also excited for Sense to open a new hub in Belfast next year, to support even more disabled people in Northern Ireland. Sense will redevelop the Belfast Resource Centre on Annadale Avenue into a centre for disabled people of all ages to meet and take part in activities.

Jamie celebrated his award win in style at his Sense supported living service, popping open a bottle of alcohol-free prosecco. Staff decorated his home with balloons and confetti, and his family and housemates enjoyed a buffet of pizza and chips.

Jamie Thompson said: “I feel great to have won a Sense Award. I couldn't wait to tell my mum and all the staff about it. Everyone was so pleased and proud of me.”

Michaela O’Neil, a support worker for Sense Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted that Jamie won this award, he absolutely deserves it. Jamie is a remarkable young man with lots of hobbies who always gives back to his community. “We can’t wait to open our new Sense hub in Belfast next year and we’re sure Jamie will be one of the first faces through the doors.”