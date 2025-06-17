Culmore Primary School, a 19th-century school in Londonderry, has had its hopes dashed after Education Minister Paul Givan rejected a bid to become integrated

Historic Culmore Primary School denied integrated status despite overwhelming community support

A landmark 19th-century school in Londonderry has had its hopes dashed after Education Minister Paul Givan rejected a bid to become integrated.

The Department for Education published the decision last Thursday, almost two years after 90% of parents at Culmore Primary School voted in favour of transforming the school to Controlled Integrated Status.

The proposal had garnered widespread support from staff, parents, and local political representatives, including unanimous backing from MLAs and councillors.

Education Minister Paul Givan Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Culmore Primary School currently holds Controlled status, with an approved enrolment number of 95 and an admissions cap of 16. The Board of Governors and the Education Authority have been informed of the Department’s ruling.

In a statement the school community expressed deep disappointment at the outcome however reaffirmed their commitment ‘to providing a welcoming, inclusive, and high-quality education for all children remains stronger than ever’ adding ‘we continue to be a vibrant school that celebrates diversity and embraces pupils from all cultural and religious backgrounds’.

Clare McMenamin, Principal of Culmore Primary School, added: “We are proud of the inclusive environment we have built and will continue to grow as a school that reflects the future of Northern Ireland – diverse, respectful, and united.

"Culmore Primary School remains committed to maintaining smaller-than-average class sizes, which allow for more personalised learning and greater attention to each child’s needs.