Drumbeg Art Club Annual Exhibition to take place on May 23 and 24
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The art club meets every Thursday afternoon Sept - May, in Drumbeg Parish Hall and has been running since the early 2000's. Over those years many fine works of art have been produced by its' enthusiastic members.
The annual exhibition is the highlight of the year and has always proved a very popular event in the local calendar.
The doors will open 2pm - 8pm Friday 23rd and 10am - 5pm on Saturday 24th.
Entry is £2 and refreshments are included.
Come and get yourself a reasonably priced piece of original art, cash and digital payments accepted.
New members are always welcome.