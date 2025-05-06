Drumbeg Art Club Annual Exhibition to take place on May 23 and 24

By Allan Lindsay
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 20:33 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
May 23rd and 24th sees Drumbeg Art Club hold their 21st annual exhibition.

The art club meets every Thursday afternoon Sept - May, in Drumbeg Parish Hall and has been running since the early 2000's. Over those years many fine works of art have been produced by its' enthusiastic members.

The annual exhibition is the highlight of the year and has always proved a very popular event in the local calendar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The doors will open 2pm - 8pm Friday 23rd and 10am - 5pm on Saturday 24th.

Exhibition ready to goExhibition ready to go
Exhibition ready to go

Entry is £2 and refreshments are included.

Come and get yourself a reasonably priced piece of original art, cash and digital payments accepted.

New members are always welcome.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice