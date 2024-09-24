Dual language street signage approval respects wishes of residents, says Alliance
Cllr Lavery said: “I welcome the news that approval has been granted for the dual language street sign at Woodside Gardens in Portadown. It is only right that the wishes of residents living here are respected.
“It is regretful that our local MP Carla Lockhart appeared at the Planning committee meeting to speak against the request when all residents living in Woodside Gardens were in favour of the application.
“Our Council plays a vital role in providing equal opportunity for people to promote their culture in a manner that is respectful to all. The community have acted in good faith by making sure the application went through the appropriate channels and I commend their efforts to see the dual language street signage obtained.”
