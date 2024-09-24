Dual language street signage approval respects wishes of residents, says Alliance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alliance group leader on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Councillor Peter Lavery has welcomed approval of a dual language street sign for Woodside Gardens following an application received by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s planning committee.

Cllr Lavery said: “I welcome the news that approval has been granted for the dual language street sign at Woodside Gardens in Portadown. It is only right that the wishes of residents living here are respected.

“It is regretful that our local MP Carla Lockhart appeared at the Planning committee meeting to speak against the request when all residents living in Woodside Gardens were in favour of the application.

