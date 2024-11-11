Every second helps to save lives

First-aid roadshow teaches important life-saving techniques at Tesco scores across NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco shoppers have added important lifesaving skills to their basket while shopping at Extra stores across the Province. The 2023-2024 Every Second Helps Roadshow, promoted by Staff Nursing healthcare agency, has visited 16 stores to teach first aid training on the go.

In November and December, customers will be able to learn how to practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and treat choking, seizures and allergic reactions in the Northcott and Cityside Tesco Extra stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, there are 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the Province each year. Less than 1 in 10 people survive in these situations and every minute without (CPR) and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent.

The Tesco Little Lifesavers program shows you’re never too young to learn basic lifesaving skills.

“CPR and first aid training can provide invaluable skills in an emergency. These simple techniques empower people of all ages with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions and help give victims the best chance for survival until professional medical help arrives,” said Maria McCreight, Nurse Trainer at Staff Nursing Ltd & Staff Training NI.

“Our Tesco Little Lifesavers program has definitely been a big win, as it shows you’re never too young to learn basic lifesaving skills,” Maria explained. “One massive yet very simple detail in the training we provide is calling 999 in case of emergency. So many kids watching American influencers on TikTok and YouTube are told to call 911 and the correct number will improve the chances of an ambulance arriving sooner. It is all about awareness among the younger generations.”

Anne Ritchie, Community Champion at Tesco Extra in Carrickfergus, said: “The feedback from customers has been phenomenal, with some saying they had only come into the store for a pint of milk and found themselves learning how to save a life. It is wonderful to see local communities engaging at the stores and being able to learn important skills for life totally cost-free.”