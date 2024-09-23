Fibrus allocates £100,000 to grassroots sports clubs through Play it Forward Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 50 grassroots sports clubs, 33 of which are based in Northern Ireland, have benefited this year from broadband provider Fibrus’ Play it Forward Fund, which aims to support children’s sports clubs in rural communities.

The fund, which is now in its second year, has provided more than £30k to NI groups and organisations this year alone, on top of the funding allocated to grassroots clubs in Cumbria. Over the last two years, the Fibrus Play it Forward fund has contributed £100,000 to sports clubs in both Northern Ireland and Cumbria, England, helping kids get outside and switch off from their devices. In Northern Ireland, almost £60,000 has been allocated to local clubs.

The Play it Forward Fund is designed to support children and young people under the age of 18 by encouraging them to get involved with sports on a community level. It’s aim, however, is to reach beyond sports, empowering children in local communities to prioritise movement, health and wellbeing.

Fibrus has offered grants of up to £1,000 per club which are designed to help with equipment, kits, improving facilities and subsidising training fees.

Kayden McVey

This year, over 6,000 children in NI and Cumbria in 53 different local sports clubs will benefit from funding. The groups range from wheelchair basketball to hockey, martial arts football, swimming and more.

One recipient of this year’s Play it Forward Fund is the Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball Club from Coleraine, who recently launched the first children’s wheelchair basketball team on the north coast (and the second in Northern Ireland). The club received a grant of £840 which will help them to purchase much needed kits for its youth members.

Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus, said: “We are committed to playing a role in improving the health and wellbeing of children and young people, so investing in local communities is important to us. Our Play It Forward Fund is just one way we do this.

“I’m delighted to see a new batch of clubs benefitting from the Fund’s second year in Northern Ireland. One of our core values is ‘be yourself’, celebrating diversity and inclusion, and coming from Coleraine myself, I think it’s fantastic that we are able to support Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball, who are paving the way for inclusion in the basketball space in the north coast.”

Rosa McLeister, Niamh Galwey, Kealan McVey

“We had a fantastic response to the Fund this summer and we are excited to see how our funding helps the clubs we’re supporting in Northern Ireland and Cumbria this year. Sports and clubs are at the heart of the communities where we operate, and we want to support these communities as widely as we can.”

Helen Logan from Causeway Giants Wheelchair Basketball Club added: “Having just launched the only children’s wheelchair basketball club catering for those on the north coast, we are thrilled to receive funding from Fibrus’ Play it Forward fund.”

“The money we have received from Fibrus enables us to buy kits for our young people aged five to fourteen. Having team kits helps grow a sense of unity and inclusivity within the sport and allows our kids to feel a sense of team identity.

“Having private businesses such as Fibrus offer money from their own pocket to better our community goes such a long way in helping us grow our club, which is solely run by volunteers.”