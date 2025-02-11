Final call: Public urged to have their say on Belfast stories

Belfast City Council has announced that there are just two weeks left for people to share their views on Belfast Stories with the public consultation period due to conclude at midnight on February 23.

The 14-week consultation launched in November 2024 and Belfast City Council’s Belfast Stories programme team has hosted a range of events and engaged almost 4,000 people in person and online at yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfast-stories.

There is still time for people to explore concept designs and learn more about Belfast Stories - a project which will be three things as one - a public space, a visitor attraction and a creative hub.

Expected to open by 2030 at the Art Deco former Bank of Ireland building and the surrounding 5,000 square metre site at the top of Royal Avenue, the £100M multi-purpose destination will aim to attract more than 700,000 visitors per year and support up to 1,200 jobs during the construction and launch phases.

As a flagship project of the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) programme of investment, Belfast Stories will contribute to the BRCD vision of driving inclusive economic growth, making a positive impact on some of the region’s most deprived communities, and contributing to a balanced spread of benefits across the city, region, and Northern Ireland.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray encouraged people to take advantage of the final two-week window and said: “I’ve been involved in a number of tours at the iconic former Bank of Ireland building during the consultation period. It’s clear that people are interested in retaining and regenerating such a prolific Belfast landmark, and as the tours progress to the rooftop, guests realise the scale and ambition of the project. The building is only one element of the 5,000 square metre-site.

“Belfast Stories is an opportunity our city has been crying out for, it will revitalise the area and genuinely enhance a sense of connection and belonging for the people of Belfast, whose stories will be shared with each other and with visitors from around the world. The Public Consultation is an important milestone for Belfast Stories and the more people who give comments and feedback, the better informed the next stage of the journey will be.”

The project is currently progressing through Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stage 2 - Concept Design. This is a crucial phase in the definitive eight-stage ‘Plan of Work’ model with engagement is a significant part. People can learn how Belfast Stories might bring people together, boost tourism, enhance the city’s international reputation and grow the local creative economy.

Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from North Street aerial view

This Public Consultation includes the opportunity to review architectural illustrations from the design team including Oslo-based architects Snøhetta, the firm responsible for designing the Oslo Opera House and the 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York, and Belfast-based partners TODD Architects.

Eimear Henry, Creative and Strategic Lead at Belfast Stories advised: “We are learning a lot through the Public Consultation process, and we continue to encourage as many people as possible to have their say. Our ambition is for Belfast Stories to become a familiar and loved feature of Belfast’s cityscape, creating an orientation point for everyone in the city.

“We believe the project has the potential to transform how both residents and visitors interact with and navigate the city, whilst also regenerating an important and historic part of Belfast city centre.

“What lies within the building will be the heart and soul of the project. Belfast Stories is ultimately about sharing stories from people who have lived in and visited Belfast – past and present. By telling these authentic stories of the people of Belfast we will tell the story of the city – in the richest possible detail and show the world how much we value our city and our people.”

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA) is engaged to design the visitor experience element, with Barker Langham in the role of Curator and Interpretation Planner. RAA was appointed earlier this year based on its international experience designing museum and narrative environments including the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC. Property and construction consultancy, Gleeds, are overseeing project management.

Eimear concluded: “People will take their own journey through stories that are told in many different ways. A creative hub also will feature a story gathering initiative designed to deliver an ever-developing programme of activities – where stories are gathered, made, shaped, stored and shared. The gathering of these stories, or the ‘story engine’ as we call it, is the project’s cornerstone, and our work here has already started.”

To access further information and complete the online survey visit https://yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfast-stories

