Gareth Dunlop’s new single ‘Goodbye all over again’ Premieres on NBC’s hit show ‘FOUND’

Renowned Northern Irish singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop follows up his Album of the Year-nominated album with a new single, ‘Goodbye All Over Again’. Released via Zenith Café, the track made its worldwide debut on NBC’s hit drama ‘FOUND’, bringing Dunlop’s signature storytelling to millions of viewers.

Gareth Dunlop is no stranger to the screen, having featured in hit shows like Nashville, Lucifer, This Is Us, and Suits, as well as films such as The Best of Me and Safe Haven. His latest placement on FOUND—a gripping procedural drama that follows a crisis management team working to find missing people—introduces Goodbye All Over Again to a global audience.

FOUND stars Shanola Hampton, who also takes on a producing role in the series. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros., the gripping drama has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Following its successful debut, NBC renewed FOUND for a second season in November 2023, with new episodes premiering on October 3, 2024.

‘Goodbye All Over Again’ is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that captures the raw ache of loss and memory. Opening with a sombre, stripped-back tone before swelling into a powerful, cinematic crescendo, the track is a poignant reflection on grief, love, and the fragile beauty of looking back.

Speaking about the song, Dunlop shares, “‘Goodbye All Over Again’ is a personal song about loss, grief, and how difficult it can be looking back. I wrote this song almost 7 years ago, and it blows my mind that it found a home in a major network TV show in America.”

The release follows a landmark year for Dunlop, whose critically acclaimed album Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know was recently shortlisted for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2024. Praised for its lush soundscapes and evocative lyricism, the album has solidified Dunlop’s place as one of Northern Ireland’s most compelling musical voices.

Fans will soon have the chance to experience his soul-stirring performances live, as he joins fellow Northern Irish artist Duke Special on a UK tour this April. With stops in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Newcastle, the tour promises an intimate showcase of Dunlop’s storytelling prowess.