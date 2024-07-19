Gearing up for Plough Fest 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are well under way at The Plough in Hillsborough (part of the Dormans Hospitality Group) for the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market which will be held in the picturesque Co Down village on Sat 27th July.

To celebrate the event The Plough team led by Head Chef Peter Topping and General Manager Keith Johnston (pictured) have organised Plough Fest, a family fun day at The Plough from 2pm which will feature live music and a BBQ, kids facepainting as well as host of other activities and entertainment.