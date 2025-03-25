Have a blast at the Breast Foot Forward Walk

Every year Action Cancer helps to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of its services including the provision of 8,000 breast screening appointments at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus.

On Friday June 6, a sea of pink will sweep through Belfast once again as Action Cancer hosts the Breast Foot Forward Walk, sponsored by SuperValu.

This year, the charity is calling on 800 enthusiastic walkers to help raise vital funds and awareness for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

The charity is encouraging men, women and children of all ages to participate in the fun-filled event – where dogs are welcome too! Walkers will gather at Belfast City Hall from 6pm for a lively warm-up with Fitness Freddy, plus plenty of free goodies to kick things off. Participants can choose between a 5K or 10K route, helping to raise vital funds and awareness for breast cancer across Northern Ireland.

Joining Action Cancer Ambassador Tanya Byers (front and centre) to launch the walk are (L-R) her daughter Bethany Byers, Meabh Lenehan (SuperValu Brand Manager) and Carol Marshall (Communications Manager, Musgrave NI).

This year’s Breast Foot Forward Walk aims to raise £60,000 to fund potentially life-saving breast screening appointments for 500 local women.

Action Cancer is the only charity in Northern Ireland offering free breast screening to women aged 40-49 and over 70 – those who fall outside the NHS screening programme. While these appointments are free for the women who need them, each screening costs the charity £120 to deliver. That’s why taking part in the Breast Foot Forward Walk is so important – every step helps fund this vital, life-saving service.

Tanya Byers (aged 45) from Ballyclare has signed up already to this year’s event. Tanya knows only too well the importance of this fundraising event. Tanya said: “Action Cancer saved my life through early detection. The doctors told me it would have been years before I would have been able to feel a lump and, as I was not eligible to receive my first NHS mammogram until 50, by that point it may have been too late. I am so grateful to Action Cancer for providing this amazing service. I’m so excited to get involved in this year’s walk. Last year was amazing and I know this year will be bigger and better. It really is a fun-filled event for an amazing cause and I hope to see you there.”

All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £120 in sponsorship, the amount it costs Action Cancer to provide digital breast screening for one woman.

Every year Action Cancer helps to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of its services including the provision of 8,000 breast screening appointments at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage.

This is only possible because of the continued, generous support Action Cancer receives from the general public in Northern Ireland and through its charity partnership with SuperValu. The charity needs your support now more than ever to continue with the work and help save lives.

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at Musgrave NI, added: “As a long-term partner of Action Cancer throughout the last 25 years, SuperValu is delighted once again to sponsor this superb event. The Breast Foot Forward Walk is a great opportunity for friends, families, work colleagues and sporting and community groups to come together, have a blast and raise vital funds for this local charity.”

Early registration is now open and will run to the end of April with a reduced price of £10 per adult and £5 per child. Everyone taking part will receive a drawstring bag for life and complimentary pink t-shirt. So, grab your BFF or your 4-legged friend, get dressed up in pink, and step your way to the finish line with Action Cancer!