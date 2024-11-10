Hundreds light up the night for autism

Stormont Estate was glowing bright as hundreds of families got together and took part in Autism NI’s biggest Glow Walk event to date.

Families embraced the fun filled night and took part in a dance warm-up with Fitness Freddy, fun and games from the U105 crew and Denise Watson, before embarking on a ‘glow in the dark’ walk.

Autism NI’s CEO Kerry Boyd said: “It was wonderful to see so many families join us for our biggest Glow Walk yet. We saw over one thousand people sign up to shine a bright light on autism acceptance within the wider community. It is always so encouraging to see the families get behind the glow theme and dress in their brightest neon gear and glow sticks.

Fundraising events like this are vital in the work Autism NI carries out and helps the charity provide life-changing services. All funds raised from the Glow Walk will go towards the running of Autism NI’s Helpline service which supports over 7,500 people in Northern Ireland every year.”

(L-R). Autism NI’s CEO, Kerry Boyd at the starting line with Freya McBride (20 months), Sophia Stubbington (7), Isaac Stubbington (5) and their parents Rebecca and Lloyd McBride from Bangor. Families grabbed their glow sticks and best neon gear to support the local autism charity. For further info visit www.autismni.org or call 028 9040 1729.

Parent Rebecca McBride said: “Our son Isaac is the warmest and smartest boy, but not everyone understands him. We wanted to take part in the Glow Walk with Isaac to remind the world we aren’t all the same, but that difference is beautiful. Autism NI’s helpline and the resources we were given have been incredibly beneficial and helped us support Isaac in the way in which he deserved.”

Autism NI supports over 35,000 autistic people and their families across Northern Ireland and campaigns to build a more inclusive society where autistic people can thrive.