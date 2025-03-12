Inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards recognise local heroes that make communities safer and stronger

Inspirational individuals and teams from across the emergency services have been celebrated for their incredible efforts and community impact at the first Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the awards, Connect Through Service, an organisation that supports post-service careers, led the prestigious ceremony at Holywood’s Culloden Estate and Spa, attended by over 300 guests.

16 category award winners were chosen by a panel of high profile representatives from the public service, media, sport and business sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners included Dr Neil Powell of Search & Rescue Dogs Association Ireland North (SARDA IN) for his Outstanding Contribution to a Blue Light Service; Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were presented with the award for Emergency Service of the Year; Margaret Elliott of Community Rescue Service was named Most Influential Blue Light Woman of the Year and Sean McCluskey from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service won the Overcoming Adversity Award.

Dr Neil Powell, founder of Search & Rescue Dogs Association Ireland North, and dog Nellie, are presented with the trophy for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry by Patrick Cross, from category partner Hinch Distillery, and co-founders of the Awards Graham Given & Jason Gillard, directors of Connect Through Service.

Winner of the Outstanding Contribution award, Dr Neil Powell from Newcastle, County Down, established SARDA IN in 1978. His groundbreaking work in training search and rescue dogs to locate people in challenging areas, from mountains to collapsed urban zones, has saved countless lives in critical situations around the world.

The judging panel noted how significantly Dr Powell’s leadership and sheer dedication has strengthened the search and rescue community both locally and globally. His commitment to awareness raising, mentorship and professionalism, made him a worthy winner of this special award.

Among the guests on the evening were deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly; Chief Constable Jon Boutcher; Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service; and Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Michael Bloomfield. Messages of support were shared from First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Justice Minister Naomi Long and Olympic legend Col Dame Kelly Holmes MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by much-loved broadcaster Pamela Ballantine MBE, guests enjoyed an evening of celebrations including a surprise performance by the Rock Choir led by Sophie Giraudea, comedian Paddy Raff and Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, with vital funds being raised on the night for charity partner Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Jason Gillard, co-founder of Connect Through Service and the awards, comments: “We are incredibly proud to have hosted the first Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards. Our vision was to shine the spotlight on the remarkable people that make a difference to lives every single day, often under the most difficult circumstances, and often without public recognition. The result was a humbling display of drive, passion and courage.”

Graham Given, co-founder of Connect Through Service and the awards adds: “Congratulations to every single winner, highly commended and nominee at the inaugural Blue Light Awards and thank you to all the local businesses that supported the event so enthusiastically. It was a truly special evening that really showcased the true definition of service. Following such an amazing event here, we plan to roll out similar awards across the UK and Ireland in the months ahead.”