Introducing ‘Frequency Finder’: The SRC music podcast with special guest Dani Larkin
Hosted by Factory 61, a student-run production company based in the Armagh Campus of the Southern Regional College, Frequency Finder delves into the journeys of artists, live sound engineers, and music industry professionals, as well as deep dives into music production and alumni success stories.
Whether you're a student, aspiring musician, or industry enthusiast, this podcast is your gateway to the sounds and stories shaping Northern Ireland’s thriving music community.
In the debut episode, Paddy Craig, course co-ordinator for SRC’s Creative Music and Audio Production BA (Hons) Degree, sits down with Dani Larkin, one of Ireland’s most captivating contemporary folk artists.
With TV appearances on BBC One, Virgin Media, Ireland’s Fanning at Whelan’s and Canada’s CTV, plus radio performances on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and RTE Radio 1, Dani’s music artistry knows no boundaries.
On the podcast, they explore Dani's early songwriting spark, creative process, and experiences working in the industry. Following discussions, the live podcast audience was treated to an exclusive Factory Sessions performance.
Upcoming guests include front-of-house engineer Lee McMahon, who has toured with ‘The 1975’, ‘And So I Watch You From Afar’, and ‘Pale Waves’, along with award winning sound engineer Ian Vennard, Head of Sound and Light at the Lyric Theatre. Expect candid discussions, insider knowledge, and inspiring stories from those making an impact in the local and international music scene.
‘Frequency Finder’ is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube with the first full length episode available now.
To keep up-to-date with the latest events and releases from SRC Music Department by following them on Facebook and Instagram @srcmusicdept, and on Instagram @wearefactory61.