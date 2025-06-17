Justice system collaboration key to safer communities, Stormont event hears

Justice sector leaders, politicians and legal professionals gathered at Parliament Buildings for a landmark event hosted by the All-Party Group on Access to Justice, focusing on how a well-resourced and connected justice system can deliver safer communities for all.

The "Connecting Justice: Safer Communities for all" event brought together key stakeholders to examine the resources and partnerships needed to achieve the Northern Ireland Executive's Programme for Government priority of creating safer communities.

Critical areas were addressed in a panel discussion which featured senior representatives from the PSNI, Public Prosecution Service (PPS), Probation Board NI (PBNI), Victim Support NI, the Bar of Northern Ireland, and the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

These justice sector leaders discussed improving public understanding of the legal system and access to justice; creating transformative collaborations across sectors including housing, health and education; and combatting hate crime.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton Contributing to Panel Discussions alongside Panellist Marianne O’Kane, Public Prosecution Service.

Remarking on the event, Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA said: “We have a collective duty to protect our citizens. We each have a role to play in protecting the vulnerable, in ensuring behaviours are challenged, the causes of offending behaviours are properly addressed and managed, the system minimises stress and impact, the right supports are in place to help victims manage trauma and recover from harm.

“That collaborative working is more important now when resources are under pressure. We need to examine how we can collectively use all the resources at our disposal to ensure real tangible progress towards a safe, vibrant, thriving society for all.”

The All Party Group on Access to Justice Secretariat, the Bar of Northern Ireland and the Law Society of Northern Ireland, jointly said: "Today's event has reinforced the critical importance of a well-resourced and connected justice system in delivering the Executive's commitment to safer communities. The legal profession stands ready to work collaboratively across all sectors to ensure that access to justice remains at the heart of building safer communities for everyone in Northern Ireland.

"The discussions on public legal education, cross-sector partnerships, and tackling hate crime have highlighted both the challenges we face and the innovative solutions that can be achieved through meaningful collaboration. We are committed to continuing this vital work alongside government, community organisations, and all stakeholders to ensure that justice is not just accessible, but truly connects with the communities we serve."

APG on Access to Justice Secretary Deirdre Hargey MLA; Eoghan Mckenna, Law Society of Northern Ireland; APG on Access to Justice Chair Stewart Dickson MLA; Janice Bunting, Victim Support NI; Gillian Montgomery, Probation Board NI; Donal Lunny KC, Bar of Northern Ireland; APG on Access to Justice Vice-Chair Ciara Ferguson MLA.

The event was chaired by Stewart Dickson MLA, Chair of the All-Party Group on Access to Justice, with closing remarks delivered by Vice-Chair Ciara Ferguson MLA. Attendees also heard from Victims of Crime Commissioner Designate Geraldine Hanna.