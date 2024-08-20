Katie's on target: Newry archer awarded £500 bursary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Jennings from Newry has been awarded a £500 bursary from the Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance.

The 17-year-old compound archer, who has previously clinched the Indoor and Field U18 Northern Ireland Championship titles, is now setting her sights on representing Great Britain on the international stage.

Archery, a sport that combines precision, focus, and strength, has seen Katie make impressive strides. Recently, she competed in several major events including the Archery GB Youth Festival at Lilleshall in July finishing in third place overall individually, first for home nations, and first in teams taking home two gold and two bronze medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie is determined to be selected for the next European Youth Cup, aiming to showcase her talent and dedication on a larger stage. She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received, saying: “Competing in these events has been an incredible experience and a valuable opportunity to grow as an athlete.

MPT Director Johnny Rollins, Katie Jennings and Emma Haughian of Hughes Insurance

"The support from Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance means a lot to me, with the bursary helping me travel to more competitions and get the latest equipment, which is crucial for improving my performance and competing at a higher level. My short-term goal is to build strength and endurance, helping me shoot more arrows and enhance my scores and form. In the long run, I aim to represent Great Britain internationally and this support brings me one step closer to making that dream a reality.”

Despite facing challenges, including the mental demands of archery, Katie is committed to inspiring the next generation of Northern Irish archers.

She said: “I've learned ways to manage the mental aspects of the sport with the support of my coach and teammates. I enjoy the challenges that Archery brings and stepping outside my comfort zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It allows me to work on areas of weakness and explore different tactics. From the beginning, I found archery really interesting and knew I would love this sport and I hope to inspire other young athletes by sharing my experiences and offering encouragement. Sport is essential for young people, providing an outlet besides school that improves overall health and helps with socialisation."

Lady Mary Peters shared her excitement about supporting Katie's journey. She said, “It’s wonderful to see such a young talent with a clear vision for her future. Katie’s journey is a testament to the importance of nurturing young talent and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

This bursary is more than just financial assistance, it’s a commitment to helping athletes like Katie realise their dreams of competing on an international stage. We believe in her potential to make a significant impact in the world of archery and look forward to seeing her achieve great things in the future. We’re grateful for the support of Hughes Insurance, whose partnership makes it possible for us to help young athletes like Katie pursue their dreams.”

Hughes Insurance has committed £20,000 over four years to the bursary programme as part of its Action for Impact initiative – designed to deliver on its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, emphasised the company's dedication to fostering local talent.

She said: "Supporting individuals like Katie is central to our mission of creating a lasting and positive influence in Northern Ireland’s communities. Our partnership with the Mary Peters Trust is designed to help young athletes overcome financial challenges and support them in achieving their full potential.

"For Katie, we hope the bursary will enable her to participate in more competitions and training sessions in England, sharpening her skills and expertise. Through our Action for Impact initiative, we are committed to social responsibility, benefiting not only the athletes but also resonating with our staff, customers, and the wider community."